Bella Hadid’s Fresh-Faced Selfie Is Downright Stunning

Bella Hadid's Monday is probably going just a little bit better than yours. This morning, Bella shared a couple of Instagram videos of herself in Naples, Italy (we're as jealous as you are.) She also shared a video of herself possibly makeup-free and prepping for work, sitting outside and basking in the moning light. And our girl B? She's always on top of her beauty game, but even more so now. ICYMI, she's the face of Dior Beauty.

Hi Napoli!!! Bags are real today lol! 💤💤💤💤Off to work!!!!! ☀️💥☀☀️💥 A video posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jun 6, 2016 at 6:58am PDT

Between her new Dior gig and starring in the latest Givenchy campaign, it's amazing that she finds time (or energy) to do anything else.

Bella captioned the video "Hi Napoli!!! Bags are real today lol! Off to work!!!!!" That's our girl. We totally get the feeling. Monday mornings can be tough, especially if you're not seaside in Italy.

Our skin prep this morning revolved around trying to figure out how to de-puff our faces before facing the day, but we're not sure we can even see her bags! Someone really needs to do a great thing for humanity and give us the rundown on the secret to Bella Hadid's perfect complexion—asap.