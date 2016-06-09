Bella Hadid's Hairstyle Will Convince You to Get Bangs—Trust Us

There is no better way to celebrate the beginning of summer than taking the plunge into brand new hair territory—and also booking a vacation and, um, actually going outside, but that's another story.

Selena Gomez knows it, clearly. Yesterday, the singer debuted a fresh set of bangs, which could be clip-ins but still looked absolutely fantastic. And today, Bella Hadid seems to have followed suit.

The model showed off her choppy fringe on Instagram and we have to say, bangs have never looked so hot. They also make her green eyes totally pop.

Honestly, if you are looking for a cool way to amp up your look for the new season, bangs are the easiest way to go. Now, we don't necessarily mean they're low-maintenance, but if you don't want to lose a ton of length, this cut can't be beat.

Bangin' @lenakoro ❤️ A video posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jun 8, 2016 at 3:20pm PDT

In all fairness, though, we can't confirm that she actually chopped off her hair. She may as well have decided to go for clip-in bangs. After her show-stopping moment in Cannes last month, where she rocked a sexy red dress with the highest slit ever and an updo that included slightly longer, side-swept bangs, who can blame her for taking that beauty look for another spin.

We looove it.