You Need to See Bella Hadid's Hairstyle from the Givenchy Show

Leave it to Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci to put together all his famous supermodel friends in one place. The brand's latest menswear runway show in Paris was a star-studded affair where the newest face of Givenchy, Bella Hadid, took center stage.

The model wore a gorgeous black gown by the iconic French brand and an editorial slicked-back 'do that almost looked like she was rocking a pixie. Also in the show were fellow supermodel pals Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk, all sporting the same 'do. These girls can pull off anything.

💣 GIVENCHY . HAUTE COUTURE! 💣 thank you angel @riccardotisci17 @katy_england I ❤️ You always! Another beautiful collection 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jun 24, 2016 at 1:30pm PDT

God gives talent. Work transforms talent into genius @riccardotisci17 . It's all about u❤️🌟 #givenchy #paris . Моё самое любимое шоу A photo posted by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jun 24, 2016 at 1:54pm PDT

Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Bella Hadid has actually been experimenting with her hair quite a lot recently. She posted a photo of her wearing clip-in bangs, and then there was the snap with the pink hair. The latter made us consider going pastel...like we had our phones in hand to call up our colorists. Yeah.

And while all of these were probably shoot looks, they also prove that if she ever decides to take the plunge and switch up her signature brunette locks, Hadid can work it.