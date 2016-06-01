Now You Can Use the Same Exact Eyeshadow Palette as Bella Hadid 

If you haven't already heard, yesterday was a big day for Bella Hadid. The model scored her first beauty endorsement for none other than Dior Makeup, which is huge. She is joining the ranks of Natalie Portman, J.Law, and Charlize Theron who are already faces of the brand. Not only that, but a few hours after the announcement, Hadid was the star of Dior's Cruise 2017 runway show. Talk about your busy Tuesday.

Gowns in rich jacquards and rustic tweeds aside, the model's striking eye makeup was what made us wow. So after some thorough Instagram research, we found the exact products (read: shoppable!) makeup artist Peter Phillips used on Bella.

Live from backstage. The House of Dior is pleased to announce that @bellahadid is now a house makeup ambassador! Stay tuned for more... A photo posted by Dior Makeup (@diormakeup) on May 31, 2016 at 4:35am PDT

For her graphic eye, Phillips used Dior's 5 Couleurs Skyline Edition Parisian Sky 506 that he applied over her entire eyelid. Her brows were filled with Diorshow Brow Chalk pencil, and that gorgeous peachy lip was created with Dior Addict Ultra-Gloss Gorgeous 339. Her slicked-back 'do was styled by Redken's Guido Palau.