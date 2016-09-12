Allow Bella Hadid to Teach You How to Do Ombré Lips

Bella Hadid and Dior's Beauty's brand partnership is turning up to be so much more than just your ordinary supermodel/beauty product campaign. In fact, when all is said and done, Hadid may even add "aspiring makeup artist" to her resume. And by now you probably know what we mean.

Ever since the supermodel scored the high-profile endorsement, she (along with the genius help of Peter Philips) has taught us how to pull off the uber-trendy vampy lip, as well as how to recreate her Dior runway makeup look.

And we suspect there's plenty more beauty advice where that came from. So gather up, class, for today's lesson is in the ultimate ombré pout.

Dior shared a short video of Hadid first contouring her lips with the brand's new Dior Rouge Lipstick in Miss 047, a darker pink lip shade, and then filling in the center with the brighter Première 060. Watch and learn, and obviously, repeat.

Tip 3: Feeling Ombré Lips? Use the darker shade Miss 047 on the contour then Première 060 the brighter shade on the center 👄 #diormakeupwithbella #rougedior #ifeelgood #ombrelips A video posted by Dior Makeup (@diormakeup) on Sep 13, 2016 at 2:52am PDT

Et voilà, you are selfie-ready.