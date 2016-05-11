Bella Hadid Walked the Red Carpet Sporting the Ponytail of Your Dreams

The annual film festival in Cannes just started and you know what that means — celebs are flocking to the French Riviera to attend the most glamorous parties and events. OK, so what that really means is a plethora of beauty inspo. While we were browsing photos of the opening night (because obvi), we went completely speechless at the sight of Bella Hadid.

The model stepped out in a stunning Roberto Cavalli gown that she paired with the most beautiful ponytail. Makes you rethink the hairstyle you wear to the gym, doesn't it?

We don't know about you, but we'll probs work a high ponytail into our weekly beauty rotation. And maybe, just maybe, the Disney Snapchat manicure she was caught wearing the other day.

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Her makeup was so chic that there was nothing else left for us to do but stare. In short, girl looks good.

Bella definitely brought her best game to France.