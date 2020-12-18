This Charcoal Mask Is Super Hydrating Thanks to One Added Ingredient
Even before too many Zoom happy hours and a daily alarm clock of existential dread were things, the holiday season had a way of sending skin into a frenzy. Whether it’s the stress, the sugar, a shook-up routine, or a combination of all three, like clockwork, the most wonderful time of the year can bring with it an unwelcome gift of breakouts.
But with the right products on your side and a consistent routine, you can keep your complexion in check regardless of what the holidays throw your way. Take, for example, this detoxifying charcoal mask Amazon shoppers are swearing by.
The popular mask by Belei has more than 300 perfect reviews touting its pore-clearing and hydrating properties. And since it’s formulated without parabens, fragrance, sulfates, or phthalates, the dermatologist-tested mask is suitable for even the most sensitive of skin types.
“I love this mask! It’s the only charcoal mask I have found that does not suck the life out of your skin,” one reviewer said. “It has a nice gel-like consistency. The other charcoal masks I’ve used feels like you’re applying clay to your face. This feels like a luxurious moisturizing cream that also detoxifies your pores. When I rinsed it off gently, I did not feel stripped of oils. I just felt like my pores were clean with a healthy amount of moisture! Also amazing price for what you get compared to other brands.”
Unlike other, more drying masks, Belei’s adds in hydrating hyaluronic acid to replenish skin’s moisture while the charcoal deep cleans. “Because this mask contains hyaluronic acid (one of my favorite skincare products), it leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth rather than tight and dry, like clay masks,” another shopper added. “But it does seem to minimize pores and my skin feels clean.The price is great! You don't need a huge amount of product, so used weekly, I think this jar should last a couple of months.”
To get the most out of the multitasking mask, the brand suggests applying a thin layer all over your face, allowing it to dry for up to 15 minutes, followed by rinsing it off with warm water and applying your go-to moisturizer to lock in the added hydration. Extra points if you use a facial steamer before applying it.
The holiday chaos is here whether you’re ready or not. So if you want to get at least one thing checked off your list and under control, head to Amazon to snag the budget-friendly detoxifying mask shoppers are swearing by.
