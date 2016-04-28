Behold: Beauty Tech That Will Change How You Do Makeup

It's no secret that we live in a tech-savvy world, or that we'd all be lost without our smart phones. But when makeup and technology collide, it really makes you feel grateful for being alive in 2016. Case in point: The numerous beauty apps that bring a glamsquad to your door with the swipe on your smartphone, silent hair dryers, and insane technology that puts you in the drivers seat for a truly customized makeup experience.

For example, there's Grace Choi's makeup app, Mink, the world's first makeup printer. This app allows you to take a picture of anything with your smart phone, extracts the color from the photographed object, and then creates a customized cosmetic product that's shipped straight to your door.

Pretty cool, huh?

The ShadeScout app has a similar premise, only you take a photograph of an item, and it'll scan its loaded database of products to find you a match. You can even take pictures of a person’s lipstick or cheeks or eyes (either in a magazine or in real life) and find a match that way.

Another example of a customized makeup experience is the MATCHCo app. This one scans your skin via your smartphone's camera to figure out your exact coloring. After analyzing the data, they'll send you a foundation that perfectly matches your complexion. We're also digging Panasonic's Magic Mirror, which is an actual mirror for your home, that analyzes your skin and gives you beauty and skin tips.

So basically, we’re living in the future, and it’s making makeup way more fun – and way more personalized. We can cheers our perfectly matched foundations to that.