Exclusive: Behind-the-Scenes with Rihanna and RiRi Hearts MAC

Courtesy Photo (3); Time Inc. Digital Studio
Selene Milano
Sep 25, 2013 @ 5:30 pm

The new RiRi Hearts MAC collection is in stores now, and we have exclusive behind-the-scenes photos and quotes from Rihanna! What's to love? Aside from the gorgeous gold metallic packaging, we're obsessed with the lipsticks ($16.50 at maccosmetics.com beginning September 30th) in deep raisin, bright orange and creamy nude and a shiny LipGlass version of classic RiRi Woo ($16.50 at maccosmetics.com beginning September 30th), as well as the super-flattering blush, Bad Girl Gone Good ($23 at maccosmetics.com beginning September 30th). Of being the first ever Creative Partner to MAC, Rihanna tells us, "As a brand, MAC Cosmetics always has fun while taking risks. We are in the same in that way, and they certainly recognized that. It’s a natural marriage, as we are both not afraid to show our point of views." Click through the photos to see Rihanna on her recent trip to Hong Kong and visit to the MAC Elements store, as well as her day-off look and makeup must-haves.

MORE:
• See Rihanna’s Many Hairstyles — On You
Where to Buy Rihanna’s Blue Bikini
• Rihanna to Launch Fourth Fragrance

1 of 4 Courtesy Photo

RiRi Hearts Mac

"I’ve have been a fan of MAC and have been wearing the products for as long as I can remember. I am excited to be involved with them on the creative level," says Rihanna.

Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy Photo

IS.com: On rare days off, what is your makeup/beauty routine?
Rihanna: When I go out, I always reach for a lipstick—a lipstick that is bright or extreme, like RiRi Woo or like something really dark and vampy, like Talk That Talk.

3 of 4 Courtesy Photo

IS.com: What role does makeup play in your life?
Rihanna: Makeup is my super hero. It's been part of my life for so long- I couldn't do without. I really love being natural too, but sometimes there’s nothing like a good makeup job.

Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy Photo

IS.com:You have a lot of looks, what’s your favorite?
Rihanna: My favorite makeup look is really all about the lip. I’m obsessed with lipstick -- so we created RiRi Woo. I could wear that every day. I’m really particular about the texture of my lipsticks. Most of them in my collection are mattes, with the exception of Who’s That Chick which is an orangey frost-- it’s different for me- but I love it.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!