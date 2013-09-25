Exclusive: Behind-the-Scenes with Rihanna and RiRi Hearts MAC

The new RiRi Hearts MAC collection is in stores now, and we have exclusive behind-the-scenes photos and quotes from Rihanna! What's to love? Aside from the gorgeous gold metallic packaging, we're obsessed with the lipsticks ($16.50 at maccosmetics.com beginning September 30th) in deep raisin, bright orange and creamy nude and a shiny LipGlass version of classic RiRi Woo ($16.50 at maccosmetics.com beginning September 30th), as well as the super-flattering blush, Bad Girl Gone Good ($23 at maccosmetics.com beginning September 30th). Of being the first ever Creative Partner to MAC, Rihanna tells us, "As a brand, MAC Cosmetics always has fun while taking risks. We are in the same in that way, and they certainly recognized that. It’s a natural marriage, as we are both not afraid to show our point of views." Click through the photos to see Rihanna on her recent trip to Hong Kong and visit to the MAC Elements store, as well as her day-off look and makeup must-haves.

