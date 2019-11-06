Don’t Underestimate the Power of a Satin Pillowcase for Better Hair and Skin

Image zoom Instagram

It’s no secret that the right bedding can help you get your best night’s sleep, but did you know that it can also support silky, smooth hair and healthy skin? With a little help from a satin pillowcase, you can upgrade your bedding for a luxe look that also provides some serious beauty benefits.

That’s partially why Amazon shoppers are flocking to these affordable satin pillowcases from Bedsure. The silky, smooth accessories are consistently among the retail giant’s best-selling bedding items, and they’ve casually racked up 3,360 five-star reviews.

Made of polyester satin, the pillowcases look and feel like they’re made of more expensive silk material, without the hassle of requiring a hand wash. Not only will they feel cool and velvety as you sleep, but the material also helps hair retain a shiny gloss and smooth texture far better than traditional cotton pillowcases — especially if you have curls. That’s because the satin won’t absorb moisture and it creates less friction, which reduces hair breakage.

As if that wasn’t reason enough to make the switch from cotton to satin, the material can also keep your skin looking its best. Unlike cotton, the silky material prevents sleep lines and helps moisturize skin as you sleep. Of course, like any pillowcase, the potential skin benefits are much more effective if you regularly wash your bedding.

An envelope closure eliminates the need for bulky zippers and makes machine-washing the pillowcases a cinch. Simply turn them inside out and place inside a mesh laundry bag (these are perfect for washing delicates) before starting a load.

Amazon shoppers confirm that the pillowcases really do keep their hair and skin looking amazing. Just be sure to remove earrings before bed to avoid snagging the fabric, some warn.

“I’m acne-prone and I have oily skin and hair. I bought these for comfort, for self care, and for the look. I am in love,” one reviewer wrote. “I truly enjoy sleeping on them, they are very luxurious. It also seems to be helping me have better skin and hair each day. No more bed head!”

Another said, “These pillowcases are lovely, I'm so glad I made the switch from cheap cotton pillowcases to these satin ones. I got these since I have issues with hair breakage and I have noticed that I have less fall-out and frizziness when it comes to my hair. I also noticed that I don't wake up with a build up of oil on my face, which was a pleasant surprise.”

Although no pillowcase can magically transform hair or skin overnight, these satin ones seem to come pretty close. Get a set for your bed to see just how well the affordable upgrade really works.



