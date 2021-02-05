Amazon Shoppers Discovered This Under-the-Radar Hair-Drying Brush — and Say It’s Better Than Revlon’s

The sun rises in the east, sets in the west, and Revlon's One-Step hair dryer brush is always the number-one best-seller in all of Amazon's beauty category. I don't make the rules, it just is the way it is.
But that doesn't mean constants can't be shaken up every now and again. In this case, it could just happen thanks to another hair drying brush that's been rising in popularity: Bed Head's One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush.
After spotting the drying brush creeping up Amazon's Movers and Shakers list — a chart that spotlights the items rising in sales rank daily — I quickly perused through the reviews. And what I found, you ask? Some not-so-subtle callouts comparing the lesser-known blow-drying hair brush to Revlon's most popular brush.
"First off, I do hair professionally and am always looking for a quicker way to style my hair with minimal damage," one shopper said. "This dryer is SO much better than the Revlon One-Step." The review goes on to mention how the Revlon was "too heavy, too loud, too cumbersome," but that the Bed Head alternative was "really quite GREAT," saying "I LOVED how it worked, the time required, and the shiny finished look of my hair!".
And it's not just the popular Revlon brush shoppers are comparing it to — they're calling out to more expensive versions, as well.
"I'm honestly mad about how well this thing works," one shopper who left the drying brush a perfect review said. "I have the bright yellow, very expensive hair dryer from that one place (you know who I mean) and thought that was the best thing I could get. But when they came out with a similar product to this, I thought I could 'start out' with this one just to see. Well. This is now the only thing I use. It dries my very thick, medium-length, coarse-wavy hair in half the time, and leaves my hair soft and smoother than when I have flat ironed it."
The secret to that soft and smooth hair lies in Bed Head's tourmaline ceramic technology, which allows for even heat distribution and adds in shine while you use it. And aside from the science that takes hair from "wet to styled and smooth in 15 minutes,", another factor that's winning shoppers over is that it comes in fun colors like fuchsia and purple-green. It's the little things.
Right now, you can get your hands on the hair-dryer brush that's been rivaling the cult-classics while it's marked down to $44.
Shop now: $44 (Originally $60); amazon.com