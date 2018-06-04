This Waterproof Mascara Got Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Through Her Breakup With Arie

When you’re the Bachelorette it goes without saying that you’ll shed a tear or two throughout the course of a season. But thanks to high-definition TV and ABC’s penchant for a close-up, there’s no room for a true raccoon-eyed post-breakup sob.

So before Becca Kufrin even signed up to hand out the roses this year, she stocked up on one tried-and-true makeup MVP.

“After my breakup [with Arie], I learned that it’s always good to have waterproof mascara on hand–with this show, you never know when you’re going to cry,” Kufrin told InStyle after she wrapped filming. “I like a lot of MAC Cosmetics’ waterproof versions, but my absolute favorite mascara is Too Faced ‘Better Than Sex’ ($23; sephora.com).”

The long-lasting waterproof formula is indeed a pro pick if you need your smoky eye to stay put. The mega wand curls and separates your lashes with ease. And bonus: it also contains porcelain flower extract that’ll moisturize and condition, so you don’t have to worry about it clumping up and flaking onto your cheeks later.

Kufrin says that getting her makeup done professionally every day for the show was an eye-opening experience, no pun intended.

Working with makeup artist Gina Modica, “I realized I was doing everything wrong,” she says, laughing. “More than anything else though, I learned the correct order that you should apply certain products.” That includes skincare too, which becomes much more important when you need to look camera-ready 24/7.

“I couldn’t live without a good moisturizer to put on my face in the morning and at night,” says Kufrin, who used Glycelene organic skincare products ahead of tapings. For the premiere episode, Modica also used Glycelene’s Opalescent Eye Serum ($85; glycelene.com) on Kufrin, which contains cooling cucumber that acts as a soothing anti-inflammatory.

Puffy eyes, be gone! Just like the guys during the rose ceremony.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.