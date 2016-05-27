Here's What Jaclyn Hill's Champagne Collection for Becca Looks Like on Real People

Sarah Balch
Marianne Mychaskiw
May 27, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Almost rivaling the frenzy surrounding Jeffree Star's Liquid Lipsticks, Kylie Jenner's Lip Kits, and just about any item launched by Anastasia, Jaclyn Hill's Champagne Collection for Becca has been a constantly trending topic ever since the initial launch of Hill's powder highlighter, and has been flying off shelves at Sephora. The collection has racked up a cool $3.5 million in total from the online launch, WWD reports, with $1 million coming from the Champagne Face Palette alone within 90 minutes of the product going live. Though many demonstrations and selfies under the #ChampagneGlow hashtag—often complemented by the skinny nose and heavy contour combo—give us a vague idea of how the items look, we wanted to see how the colors read on the rest of us who weren't as Instagram-famous. That's why we asked 5 of our editors to try out the collection as part of their regular makeup routine, and to report back on the results. Scroll down to see how the products look sans-filter, and to find out how each of our editors used them.

1 of 5 Sarah Balch

Champagne Collection Face Palette on Teonna Flipping, Office Manager

"I went to a rooftop birthday party this weekend and was going for a super glowy, dewy look. To complement my deep skin tone, I mixed Champagne Pop and Rose Spritz from the palette ($52; sephora.com) to create a warm highlight for my cheekbones. I added to my faux glow with Prosecco Pop in the center of my forehead, down the bridge of my nose, then on cupid's bow and chin. I popped Prosecco in the inner corner of my eyes, upper and lower area of my brows—hit the K Kim side pose for a photo, and of course added the hashtag #HightlightOnFleek."

Advertisement
2 of 5 Mary Kang for InStyle.com

Champagne Collection Eyeshadow Palette on Sarah Balch, Photo Editor

"As a fan of Jaclyn Hill and Becca, I could not wait to try this collection. The eyeshadow palette ($40; sephora.com) is a beautiful mix of neutral shimmers and mattes, both with a creamy blendable texture. After priming my lids, I put a wash of Champagne Toast over my whole lid. Next I used Cordial in my crease to add some depth. Cordial is a completely unique mauve toned matte, soft enough to add some depth without looking dirty. I wanted to add some definition to my lash line, so I blended Cognac and Bordeaux, then smudged both colors on the top and bottom lash lines. Finally, I used Chardonnay in the innner corner."

3 of 5 Sarah Balch

Shimmering Skin Perfector Liquid on Sheryl George, Beauty Editor

"I love to use this creamy rose gold highlighter ($41; sephora.com) dabbed over the tops of my cheekbones. I use any leftover residue to subtly swipe it down the bridge of my nose. For an even more natural effect, mix a tiny dot into your foundation for an all over glow. The creamy formula blends easily into skin without creating any streaking."

Advertisement
4 of 5 Sarah Balch

Shimmering Skin Perfector Poured Crème on Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

"A highlighter isn’t part of my daily routine, but I love dewy, glowing skin. The Becca x Jaclyn Hill Champagne Collection Shimmering Skin Perfector Poured Crème ($38; sephora.com) is the perfect gateway product if you’re new to using a highlighter. Since it’s extremely lightweight and creamy, you don’t need to be skilled to apply it since glides on and melts into skin instantly. However, the flattering champagne shade with a balance of pink and peach undertones has a very subtle finish. I’m light-handed when it comes to applying makeup, and had to massage on multiple layers in order for the highlighter to show up on my fair skin. Despite the extra layers I didn’t feel weighed down, and my complexion was extra radiant."

Advertisement
5 of 5 Sarah Balch

Champagne Pop Pressed Shimmering Skin Perfector on Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

"Believe the hype—Jaclyn Hill's OG Champagne Pop highlighter ($38; sephora.com) is the real deal. I love a good highlighter to the point that I fully look like a glazed donut in pictures, so I was especially eager to try out the original Champagne Pop pressed powder. Walking the line between warm peach and rose gold, the 24-karat hue has the prettiest pink undertones that grab the light in all the right places, and flatter every complexion. I used a tapered brush to blend the highlighter over the tops of my cheekbones and onto my cupid's bow. One sweep delivers a subtle finish, but I live life in excess, so I went for three. It's easy to build up the intensity, but never looks like too much, and I'm a big fan of dabbing a little bit on the inner corners of my eyes for a more awake appearance."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!