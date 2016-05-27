Here's What Jaclyn Hill's Champagne Collection for Becca Looks Like on Real People

Almost rivaling the frenzy surrounding Jeffree Star's Liquid Lipsticks, Kylie Jenner's Lip Kits, and just about any item launched by Anastasia, Jaclyn Hill's Champagne Collection for Becca has been a constantly trending topic ever since the initial launch of Hill's powder highlighter, and has been flying off shelves at Sephora. The collection has racked up a cool $3.5 million in total from the online launch, WWD reports, with $1 million coming from the Champagne Face Palette alone within 90 minutes of the product going live. Though many demonstrations and selfies under the #ChampagneGlow hashtag—often complemented by the skinny nose and heavy contour combo—give us a vague idea of how the items look, we wanted to see how the colors read on the rest of us who weren't as Instagram-famous. That's why we asked 5 of our editors to try out the collection as part of their regular makeup routine, and to report back on the results. Scroll down to see how the products look sans-filter, and to find out how each of our editors used them.