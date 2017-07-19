Becca Just Made Finding Your Perfect Nude Lip Way Easier

Finding your perfect nude lip can be equated to the tale of Goldilocks and the three bears. One lipstick is too dark, one is too light, another veers too far orange. Each visit to Sephora leaves our arms looking like a blogger's makeup swatch shot as we attempt to find one that is just right.
Here comes Becca to save the day, and take the guesswork out of the entire process. Everyone's favorite Insta-famous brand is launching quite possibly the most expansive nude lip collection we've seen yet, with a guaranteed match for every skin tone of the spectrum.
Customize your kiss with the perfect nude shade from our NEW Lush Lip Colour Balm collection! Infused with jojoba oil our #BECCALushLip are designed to keep your lips nourished, hydrated, and kissable throughout the day. Available in eight buildable shades tomorrow exclusively at BECCACosmetics.com and @ultabeauty. 💄 Shades shown (from wrist out): Café au Lait, Ginger Vanille, Almond Fraise, Chai Crème, Milk Chocolate, Toasted Hazelnut, Cherry Ganache and Black Violet.
Consider the new Lush Lip Color Balms the end result of your favorite lip balm procreating with the most flattering tones of tawny beige we've ever seen. Each of the eight shades have buildable coverage, so you can go as sheer or intense as you want, and since the formula is infused with good-for-you ingredients like jojoba oil, it's as hydrating as the clear lip balm you layer on before bed.
Pick up a tube right now at ulta.com, priced at $22 each.