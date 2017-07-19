Becca Just Made Finding Your Perfect Nude Lip Way Easier

Finding your perfect nude lip can be equated to the tale of Goldilocks and the three bears. One lipstick is too dark, one is too light, another veers too far orange. Each visit to Sephora leaves our arms looking like a blogger's makeup swatch shot as we attempt to find one that is just right.

Here comes Becca to save the day, and take the guesswork out of the entire process. Everyone's favorite Insta-famous brand is launching quite possibly the most expansive nude lip collection we've seen yet, with a guaranteed match for every skin tone of the spectrum.

Consider the new Lush Lip Color Balms the end result of your favorite lip balm procreating with the most flattering tones of tawny beige we've ever seen. Each of the eight shades have buildable coverage, so you can go as sheer or intense as you want, and since the formula is infused with good-for-you ingredients like jojoba oil, it's as hydrating as the clear lip balm you layer on before bed.

Pick up a tube right now at ulta.com, priced at $22 each.