Don't Panic, but This Legendary Under-Eye Brightener Is Being Discontinued
I never thought I would be writing this. Becca Cosmetics, sweet, darling Becca, which ignited the highlighter craze with its best-selling shimmers, is soon to be no more. On Instagram yesterday the brand announced that due to COVID-19, it would be closing up shop at the end of September, leaving fans scrambling to stock up on their go-tos. And one thing in particular has already sold out in multiple places: Becca's legendary darkness-cancelling Under Eye Brightening Corrector.
"I drove 40 miles to an Ulta and bought three because all the other Ultas closest to me were out of stock," one person on Reddit says. Another describes the peachy pink concealer-corrector hybrid as brightening in a way that "makes it almost more 'good lighting angle on a date' than makeup or concealer. It takes several years off my age."
Working through the gut punch of losing it, shoppers regrouped on makeup forums to recommend replacements for the beloved product, which has earned almost 130,000 loves on Sephora's website for its life-giving, appearance-of-sleep-bequeathing power. The only silver lining is that thanks to Becca popularizing the concept, there are now ample successors ready to carry on the mantle of its good name — no two-hour venture necessary.
Shop now: $32; sephora.com, dermstore.com, and qvc.com
Bobbi Brown's Bisque Corrector comes with high recommendations, correcting dark circles "like a charm" with a hydrating consistency that doesn't settle into creases. The "miracle product" balances out even super deep circles on skin tones across the spectrum, shoppers say, and it's so good that people are on their 15th (!) restock. Per the perma-fan, the pink shade also erases circles so well, they look years younger.
Shop now: $29; amazon.com
Pixi's Brightening Peach Correction Concentrate comes in strong as a more affordable option, cancelling out blue circles on Amazon insomniacs and creating a "supernaturally" rested look. A mom of three boys explains that nothing was able to cover her circles until a makeup artist friend recommended the Pixi — which works "like magic" and stays on all day.
The Pixi concealer is already on backorder from third-party Amazon stockists, so as a backup Tarte's CC undereye corrector is similarly praised, its creamy texture covering with ease. One Dermstore shopper writes that it was the hydrating pot of gold at the end of their "eternal journey" for a corrector able to best their "awful," multi-colored under-eye circles.
Shop now: $12; walgreens.com
Shop now: $25; dermstore.com
At the lowest price point, L.A. Girl's peach Pro Conceal grabs over 8,000 five-star Amazon ratings. Shoppers write that they're shocked at how well it blends and conceals without drying out crepey under eyes, besting even products that are 10 times as expensive. It gives the same inner-eye sheen as the Becca, and likewise transforms from a bright peach in the tube to a corrector that masks hereditary dark circles completely.
Shop now: $4 (Originally $5); amazon.com
All great options, but if you're not ready to say goodbye yet, there are a dwindling handful of places with Becca's pearlized originals still in stock. It's fresh out at Ulta, but Sephora still has one of the two shades, and Dermstore and QVC haven't been ransacked yet. Happy hunting.