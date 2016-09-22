Becca Is Coming Out With the Next Cult-Status Palette

Becca can do no wrong. Aside from creating the most universally flattering and adored highlighter ever, Champagne Pop, they seem to be killing it across the board these days.

Seriously, it's like they just don't release a product that isn't stellar these days. Fall is already the best time of the year for the makeup obsessed (us), between the sumptuous fall makeup collections and the limited-edition holiday releases coming our way, we barely have time to breathe. BUT, adding to the fall makeup palette madness is Becca's latest release—the Blushed With Light Palette.

In Becca's usual fashion, the palette is beautifully packaged, but it's the contents inside that we're most excited about. Included are three blushes: two of their massively adored mineral blush formulations in Songbird and Wisteria (limited edition BTW), and a luminous blush in the shade Snapdragon.

Considering their last palette, the Champagne Collection Face Palette, was so good that we've already run through, like, two of them, we're super excited to add this one to our stash. The shades are a light pink, a warm brown/bronze, and a super pigmented deeper pink—so basically all of your blush bases covered.

The Blushed With Light palette is retailing for $34 and will be available on at Sephora, Ulta and Becca's website in October.