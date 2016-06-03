You've Never Used a Facial Essence Like This Before

Unless you've been living under a rock, by now you are aware the essences are a huge thing right now. They made their way west from the Korean beauty market and have basically taken over everyone and their mother's skin-care routine. And for good reason... Essences can really change the appearance of your skin and give it the freshening hydration it needs, as well as many other benefits. There's an essence for practically any condition under the sun, but most (if not all) essences come in liquid format, so I was more than intrigued when I received a facial essence stick from bebella, a probiotic beauty line. A solid essence? I had to know more—and for that I reached out to Allison Krebs-Bench and Linda Krebs, the ladies in charge of the amazing operation that is Bebe and Bella, the creators of the amazing BeBella skin-care range.

RELATED: This Makeup Look Might Make You Dizzy, But It's Impressive

What It's Called:

BeBella Facial Essence Stick

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A fancy dinner with your girls...$65.00; bebeandbella.com (use our discount code MIMI at checkout for a lil' treat.)

What Makes It Special:

The BeBella Essence Stick is all about refreshment. Throw it in your purse so it is always on hand to rapidly reduce the appearance of fine lines and puffiness in all your trouble areas. Additionally, the Essence Stick works to even out skin tone by encouraging rapid cell turnover, and bridges the gap between day and night to maintain the protective barrier and hydrating benefits of the whole BeBella line.

Who’s It For?

The Essence Stick is perfect for women who are always on the go! Packaged in an easy to carry, lipstick-style container, it can be applied over makeup, and is instantly absorbed without smudging or leaving a greasy or sticky residue!

RELATED: What I Learned from Doing Jackie Kennedy's Routine for a Week

When to Use It:

The Essence Stick can be used either before or after makeup. Perfect for wherever and whenever you need to feel refreshed. Had a long night out? Looking tired before a meeting? Swipe it one and you'll look bright and fresh! It's also perfect for flights, just sayin'...

What It Feels Like:

Very silky and smooth. The Essence Stick is a water based product and will never feel greasy or sticky.

What It Smells Like:

Unscented.

RELATED: BeautyBlender Has Two Amazing Collabs in the Works

Expert Quote about what it is/why it’s cool/different than other products/how to use:

The Essence Stick looks like a lipstick, its really a versatile moisturizer that features a concentrated dose of the highest quality probiotics on the market— it's the perfect pick-me-up for all your trouble areas including dark, puffy eyes and the dreaded “Elevens.” No Botox needed here, ladies. Essentially it's a compact and versatile version of what makes the entire Bebella skin-care line great! It contains a powerful punch of probiotics to encourage faster cell turnover, enhance the skin’s protective moisture barrier, fight off free radicals and even out skin tone. It also has the added advantage of being on-hand all the time – ready to give you that extra lift whenever you need it! These are all reasons why Allison Krebs-Bensch, CEO and Linda Krebs, COO, of Bebe and Bella are as obsessed with this product as I am!

What the Internet Is Saying: