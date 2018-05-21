Beautycounter's Long-Wear Lipstick Is More Comfortable Than a Lip Balm

I have approximately nine cosmetic cases filled with makeup in my powder room. This is on top of two packed medicine cabinets and at least five handbags with two lipsticks in them each. Simply put, I love beauty products.

What I don't love, though, is feeling them on my skin. Thanks to makeup innovations, buying lightweight beauty products isn't that difficult. I don't even remember I'm wearing foundation half the time. Long-wear lipstick, on the other hand, hasn't come as far as complexion products in terms of weight. But Beautycounter—yep, the brand that consistently pops into your Facebook feed—just changed the game with its first long-lasting lipstick.

The Color Intense Lipstick ($34; beautycounter.com) is super-pigmented, with a creamy consistency and a satin, shiny finish. It looks a little like a gloss, but the weightless consistency is identical to a balm. It leaves your lips feeling moisturized and comfortable with a vibrant, noticeable color that sticks around for way longer than a cup of coffee.

Of course, the main draw for most Beautycounter shoppers is that the formula is free of potentially toxic chemicals—the brand itself has banned 1,500 ingredients from its products.

I use both conventional and green beauty products, so I'm more impressed with how the brand managed to create such a light yet vivid lipstick. It's marketed as being a "one-swipe" lipstick, meaning that's all you have to do to get the color payoff on your lips. It's true, though I like to gently tap it on my lips to create a stained, "just bitten" look.

My favorite out of all eight shades is "Girls' Night," a crimson red. It creates an entire look on days where I have no energy to do more than swipe on lipstick and apply mascara.

So next time your Facebook friend invites you to an online Beautycounter event, maybe drop by for long enough to order a new lipstick.