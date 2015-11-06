5 Beauty Vloggers You Need to Be Following on YouTube

For InStyle's November issue, on newsstands now and available for digital download , we teamed up with Google to uncover your most-searched questions and problems. Then, we found the best sites, apps, and tools to answer 'em all.

For InStyle's November issue, on newsstands now and available for digital download , we teamed up with Google to uncover your most-searched questions and problems. Then, we found the best sites, apps, and tools to answer 'em all.

Need to tie a quick topknot? How about apply a Paris-themed mani for an upcoming trip? We like to think that we've honed our beauty skills here at InStyle, but we still can't seem to turn away from these quirky video bloggers and their easy-to-follow, highly animated online tutorials. Below, five you need to follow ASAP.