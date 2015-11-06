5 Beauty Vloggers You Need to Be Following on YouTube

For InStyle's November issue, on newsstands now and available for digital download, we teamed up with Google to uncover your most-searched questions and problems. Then, we found the best sites, apps, and tools to answer 'em all.

Claire Stern
Nov 06, 2015 @ 10:30 am

Need to tie a quick topknot? How about apply a Paris-themed mani for an upcoming trip? We like to think that we've honed our beauty skills here at InStyle, but we still can't seem to turn away from these quirky video bloggers and their easy-to-follow, highly animated online tutorials. Below, five you need to follow ASAP.

1 of 5 Instagram/naptural85

FOR HAIRSTYLES...

Naptural85

YouTube: Naptural85

Subscribers: 655,609

What You Can Expect: Creative 'dos for dark-skinned girls, ranging from wearable threaded bantu knots (made using an actual spool of thread) to quick, loose waves. 

2 of 5 Instagram/michellephan

FOR EYE MAKEUP TUTORIALS...

Michelle Phan

YouTube: MichellePhan

Subscribers: 8,145,037

What You Can Expect: An Asian beauty lover's dream channel, featuring the need-to-know basics, like how to create the perfect cat-eye, as well as selfie tips for how to best showcase it. 

3 of 5 Instagram/kaush_m

FOR HAIR STRAIGHTENING...

Kaushal Beauty

YouTube: BeautyFulfilled

Subscribers: 893,926

What You Can Expect: While the makeup tips are on-point, hair is where Kaushal Beauty really demonstrates her expertise. With her guidance (and a little help from Cloud Nine's iron), your hair will look sleeker than you ever thought possible.

4 of 5 Instagram/cutepolish

FOR MANICURES...

Sandi Crystal Ball

YouTube: cutepolish

Subscribers: 2,573,401

What You Can Expect: Nail art on nail art. Whether you choose emojis or Frozen-inspired tips, Ball's designs will give you an endless supply of Instagram fodder.

5 of 5 Instagram/kandeejohnson

FOR LIPSTICK TIPS...

Kandee Johnson

YouTube: Kandee Johnson

Subscribers: 3,319,633

What You Can Expect: Tons of ways to turn your pout into a major conversation starter, including (but definitely not limited to) Fourth of July creations and glitter lip tattoos (!). 

