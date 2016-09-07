Beauty Vlogger Zoella Is About to Make Your Apartment Look Like a Catalog 

International beauty vlogger Zoe Elizabeth Sugg—better known as Zoella—has seriously been kicking butt on the entrepreneurial front this year. Not only has her Zoella Beauty Range been wildly successful across the pond in the UK, where she resides, but she also recently began selling the range here in the states, as well as in Canada and Spain.
Now she's on to her next exciting venture, and this one calls for a legit party hat, if you ask us.
This week she announced she's launching Zoella Lifestyle, a line of products perfect for outfitting your makeup battlestation, bathroom, and bedroom.
Products teased include planters (which totally double as cosmetic brush holders and other organizational purposes), pillows that speak the truth ("naps fix everything," for example), planners, candles, and more. You can expect a lot of subdued, calming hues, including gray, gold, white, and pastels.
Having worked on these new ranges for so long, it makes me so happy that I can finally share them with you! 😁 Go watch my snapchat (OfficialZoella) for all the new product information & a tour of the #zoellaapartment and make sure to follow @zoellalifestyle for lots more photos 💗 Reading your comments this afternoon has made me so incredibly happy. I'm so lucky that I get to create products that I wish existed, but even more lucky that I get to revel in my excitement with so many loyal & supportive viewers/friends! 😘
Salivating yet? Excuse us while we draw up some blueprints for our bedroom... must make room for ALL the pillows.