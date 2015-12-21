Forget Something? Hunt Down One of These Beauty Vending Machines at the Airport

Marianne Mychaskiw
Dec 21, 2015 @ 1:45 pm

No matter how well you prepare and pack for your holiday trip, it's pretty much a given that you'll forget at least one essential beauty item behind at home, that is, if airport security doesn't confiscate (thanks, guys). Don't succumb to the sad travel sachets of no-brand shampoo behind the counter at Hudson News—in a move that just might save your life, many beauty brands such as The Honest Company, Sephora, and Benefit have stationed vending machines at an airport terminal near you, and as an added bonus, can offer up some pretty sweet last-minute gifting options. We put together a list of the 5 best kiosks to scope out en route to your destination, as well as where you can find them.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Sephora

Literally the best thing on this planet: the Sephora vending machines, which are jam-packed with roughly 50 skin, hair, and makeup staples the TSA may or may not have confiscated from you in line. Hunt one down if you're transferring through Nashville, Las Vegas, Dallas, New York's JFK airport, Indianapolis, or Houston.

2 of 5 Courtesy

Benefit Glam Up & Away Beauty Kiosk

With the most locations nationwide of any beauty vending machine on the list, you can deck the halls with last-minute Benefit gifts, and your recipients never the wiser. Seek out one of the Glam Up & Away Beauty Kiosks if you're transferring at one of the 30 airports listed here, which include Las Vegas, Nashville, Houston, and Philadelphia, among many others.

3 of 5 Courtesy

Essie

Here's a fun gift idea for that second cousin you forgot to shop for—find one of the Essie vending machines while waiting for your flight in Las Vegas' McCarran airport, Dallas, Oakland, or New York's JFK, DIY your own gift set with three of the brand's one-size-fits-most hues, then head over to your closest Hudson News to scope out a reindeer-printed bag and tissue paper.

4 of 5 Courtesy

3FLOZ

It happens to the best of us, but when you've left your favorite conditioner at home just before departing on a week long getaway, 3FLOZ's vending machines stocked with travel-sized minis are here to save your life. They should be easy to track down, considering they're already posted up at 25 major airports, including Raleigh-Durham, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and many, many others.

5 of 5 Courtesy

The Honest Company

Filled with Jessica Alba-approved staples like lotion, bodycare—and even diapers—you can find The Honest Company's vending machines stationed at New York's JFK Airport, the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

