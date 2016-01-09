The Beauty Products That Are Perfect for You Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Jan 09, 2016

No matter what year you were born in or the color trends of the current season, there are certain shades and formulas that every zodiac sign gravitates towards. All of the characteristics that we read our signs’ personality traits can lead us to beauty products that fit with our astrological signs.

Normally, your horoscope gives you advice on life issues like your career, romantic or finance issues, usually leaving beauty out of the picture. But if you’re preparing for what the year ahead may bring—like a job promotion or new love interest— shouldn’t you be prepared with a killer beauty look that works in your favor?

Ahead, we’ve rounded up which beauty product you need to add to your routine based on your zodiac sign’s attributes. May the stars be aligned in your favor this year.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Aries  

Element: Fire
Qualities: Leader, competitive, dynamic, and energetic
Try: A highly pigmented bold lip will indulge Aries’ confident attitude and desire to stand out in a crowd this year. Always up for any challenge, the sign will welcome how this vibrant lip color stays intact through coffee, dinner, and drinks.

2 of 12 Courtesy

Taurus

Element: Earth
Qualities: Loyal, patient, generous, and indulgent
Try: In addition to loving the earth, Taurus is classic and romantic. Adopting new trends may not be a priority for this sign, but they know healthy, radiant skin never goes out of style. Herbivore’s botanical ingredients appeal to Taurus’s earthy-side and they feed the skin with vitamins and fatty acids to protect it against aging and dehydration.

3 of 12 Courtesy

Gemini

Element: Air
Qualities: Clever, imaginative, impulsive, and life of the party
Try: An eyeshadow palette of iridescent and matte shades is the perfect answer to the Gemini's ever-changing mood. Endless shadow combinations will stimulate this sign’s active imagination in the year to come. 

4 of 12 Courtesy

Cancer

Element: Water
Qualities: Nurturing, dependable, loyal, and moody
Try: Cancers are generally calm and are most fulfilled when caring and attending to others in need. Tap into fire (the yang side of your sign), by swapping your subtle pink lipstick for a dramatic berry hue. 

5 of 12 Courtesy

Leo

Element: Fire
Qualities: Ambitious, extravagant, loyal, and fun-loving
Try: Leos know what they want, especially when it comes to their beauty routines. Those who fall under this sign are known as perfectionists, and this dual-end liquid eyeliner with a short tip for detail and a wispy one for impact, will help them achieve the ultimate cat eye they’ve been working to master. 

6 of 12 Courtesy

Virgo

Element: Earth
Qualities: Precise, reliable, practical, and energetic
Try: Virgos have the tendency to spare no detail, including how they groom their brows. However, their desire to be polished can result in brows that look a little too precise. Try a brow mascara to create natural, fuller look that's put-together and not unruly. 

7 of 12 Courtesy

Libra

Element: Air
Qualities: Seductive, diplomatic, social, and stylish
Try: Stylish Libras tend to have elegant, refined taste. This sign will love the pretty marble-like finish of Deborah Lippmann’s iridescent pink nail polish, and it will lend a romantic touch to their look this year.

8 of 12 Courtesy

Scorpio

Element: Water
Qualities: Dynamic, suspicious, passionate, and resourceful
Try: Scorpios are fierce and live life boldly. Channel your sign’s resourceful side by swapping the vibrant lip colors you’re drawn with a nude lip. Trèstique’s pencil (shown in Barcelona Bright) has a matte finish and includes a BB lip balm, so despite its subdue hue, a bit of sheen can be added for a bigger impact.

9 of 12 Courtesy

Sagittarius

Element: Fire
Qualities: Independent, adventurous, flirtatious, and unemotional
Try: Dr. Jart’s natural fiber and botanical Water Replenishment Cotton Sheet Masks will hydrate and cool the complexion any time this star sign gives into their wanderlust throughout the year. These transportable masks can conveniently be packed and taken on any of this sign’s adventures. 

10 of 12 Courtesy

Capricorn

Element: Earth
Qualities: Ambitious, organized, responsible, and patient
Try: Capricorns generally have their lives in order, from being on-time to work every day to possessing an impeccably organized makeup kit. This sign needs to loosen up a little, and Stila’s dual-purpose pigment, which works as both a cheek and lip tint, is a pretty way to ease Capricorns into channeling their creative side.

11 of 12 Courtesy

Aquarius

Element: Air
Qualities: Clever, logical, original, and scientific
Try: Aquarius leads the pack with a progressive way of thinking, so no other sign is a better choice to brighten up their hair color. Use this in-shower lightening treatment instead of a boxed dye or visiting the salon to soften dark roots and add shimmer as hair is washed.

12 of 12 Courtesy

Pisces

Element: Water
Qualities: Sensitive, compassionate, dreamer, and imaginative
Try: Pisces can dream the night away while Laneige’s night mask works to diminish common signs of aging. Its memory form gel creates a protective film on the face to help restore skin’s firmness and elasticity and minimize fine lines and wrinkles.

