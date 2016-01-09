The Beauty Products That Are Perfect for You Based on Your Zodiac Sign

No matter what year you were born in or the color trends of the current season, there are certain shades and formulas that every zodiac sign gravitates towards. All of the characteristics that we read our signs’ personality traits can lead us to beauty products that fit with our astrological signs.

Normally, your horoscope gives you advice on life issues like your career, romantic or finance issues, usually leaving beauty out of the picture. But if you’re preparing for what the year ahead may bring—like a job promotion or new love interest— shouldn’t you be prepared with a killer beauty look that works in your favor?

Ahead, we’ve rounded up which beauty product you need to add to your routine based on your zodiac sign’s attributes. May the stars be aligned in your favor this year.

