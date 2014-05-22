Spring Has Sprung! See the Beauty Staples That Will Get You Through Allergy Season

Spring is in the air—and our allergies can definitely confirm it! We're in the midst of what many have dubbed the "pollen vortex," and between our watery eyes and irritated skin, wearing makeup can be quite the challenge. While the "no-makeup makeup" look is usually our go-to, there are a few days when the problem at hand can't be disguised with a swipe of concealer. That's why we rounded up the best products for combating the elements—from the standard Visine drops and waterproof mascaras, to eye de-puffing masks and redness-reducing primers. Click through our gallery to see the spring beauty staples you need to survive the pollen vortex!

Yellow-Tinted Color Correctors

The excess pollen in the air may cause your complexion to get a little ruddy, so combat the uneven tones with a tinted primer or concealer. Yellow neutralizes red in the skin, and we love how Clinique's Superprimer in Yellow ($27; clinique.com) imparts a finish so even, no one will be able to tell your allergies are flaring up. Benefit's chiffon-toned Lemon Aid ($20; benefitcosmetics.com) also helps to conceal redness around the eyes, and as an added bonus, works wonders at hiding dark circles.
Hydrating Skin Products

If your face is slightly puffy, your immediate reaction may be to lay off the moisturizer, but keeping your skin hydrated can actually help with the issue. A gentle cream like the one from S.W. Basics ($32; swbasicsofbk.com) will soothe the skin, and since it only uses a total of three all-natural ingredients, it won't irritate even the most sensitive complexions. To decrease puffiness in the eyes, try a moisture-rich eye mask like Tatcha's ($12; tatcha.com), and if dry, flaky skin is your issue, opt for a cream-based exfoliant-you need to slough away the dead skin cells, but the rich formula will add a boost in hydration. We're obsessed with ReVive's Exfoliating Cleanser ($75; reviveskincare.com), which contains an ample amount of nourishing jojoba oil.
Waterproof Eye Makeup

While we recommend going easy on the eyes, if you absolutely have to wear mascara or liner, take the minimal route, and waterproof everything. Chantecaille's 24 Hour Waterproof Liner ($26; chantecaille.com) won't budge no matter how many times you find yourself rubbing your eyes, and a waterproof mascara like the DiorShow Iconic Overcurl ($29; dior.com) is your best bet.
Cool-Toned Lipsticks

Because red and orange hues can bring out ruddiness in your skin, we recommend opting for a blue or purple-based lipstick to minimize the effect. Jump on the berry lip trend with the Dior Addict Fluid Stick in Trompe L'Oeil ($35; dior.com) which combines the long-wearing capabilities of a matte lipstick, with the shine and airy feeling of a gloss. Are you more of a shy violet? Opt for a pastel tone like Lipstick Queen's Let Them Eat Cake ($45; lipstickqueen.com).
Eye Drops

Last, but certainly not least, be sure to keep some eye drops handy if your eyes get a little red throughout the day. We usually have a bottle of Visine's Maximum Redness Relief drops ($8; walgreens.com) stashed away in our handbag, and for extreme cases, the formula in Zaditor's Eye Itch Relief Drops ($25 for two; drugstore.com) works wonders to keep that tingling, misty-eyed feeling at bay.

