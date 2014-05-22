Spring Has Sprung! See the Beauty Staples That Will Get You Through Allergy Season

Spring is in the air—and our allergies can definitely confirm it! We're in the midst of what many have dubbed the "pollen vortex," and between our watery eyes and irritated skin, wearing makeup can be quite the challenge. While the "no-makeup makeup" look is usually our go-to, there are a few days when the problem at hand can't be disguised with a swipe of concealer. That's why we rounded up the best products for combating the elements—from the standard Visine drops and waterproof mascaras, to eye de-puffing masks and redness-reducing primers. Click through our gallery to see the spring beauty staples you need to survive the pollen vortex!