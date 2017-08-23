The $3 Sheet Mask Zendaya Uses to Zap Zits Before a Red Carpet

Zendaya couldn't have an off day if she tried to. She's a natural beauty that always stuns (on and off of the red carpet). But sometimes she does have to deal with an occasional zit. So what's her secret to getting her skin to look its best in a time crunch? "Sheet masks," Zendaya explains on her app and website. "I actually have a bunch of them."

We totally understand the obsession, Zendaya. You never know what type of skincare emergencies you'll encounter, and that's why the singer and actress stocks up on nutrient-filled masks. With so many to choose from, Zendaya says the best way to select the most beneficial mask is by paying close attention to what your skin needs. "If my skin is trippin', and I have a few zits, I'll use one that fights acne," Zendaya adds. Thank goodness for brands like Yes To, which makes one of Zendaya's favorite acne-fighting masks for less than $3. "If my skin is dry, I'll use a hydrating mask," Zendaya says. "If my skin is super oily, I'll skip the hydrating one."

Like most of us beauty lovers, her go-to store is Sephora, but the convenient sheet masks can be found just about anywhere, including your local drugstore. Check out Zendaya's favorite sheet masks below, and head to her website for more from the star.