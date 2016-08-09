This is the Worst Place to Store Your Beauty Products

Stashing your foaming face wash or vitamin c serum within reach of the shower may seem like the most convenient solution, but it’s not the smartest. According to Beverly Hills dermatologist Harold Lancer, “all skincare products are influenced by heat, light and other environmental factors.” Meaning a constant temperature flux can cause your go-to beauty products to expire faster or even become less effective. If your storage space is hotter than 72 degrees Fahrenheit, that pricy anti-aging serum may start to decay, says Dr. Lancer. And sure, arranging your lipstick bullets and fragrance bottles on your vanity makes for a chic Instagram post, but if it’s in the path of direct sunlight you'll eventually see a change in color or scent.

So try and stash your products in cool, dark places; tuck them inside a dark drawer or dresser. Doctor Lancer even suggests investing in a small "six-pack" refrigerator to store your eye creams, moisturizers, toners and serums—especially those with active ingredients like retinol or salicylic acid. Products are created and tested in a laboratory in their pure form, says Dr. Lancer, “so by creating your own controlled setting you’re limiting what access these [outside] factors might have.”

