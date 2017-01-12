Winter Has Nothing on These Warming Beauty Products

More often than not, the reason why I’m late to work, appointments, et cetera during wintertime is that I’m dreading leaving my warm bed and experiencing the blast of frigid apartment air hitting me, followed by my feet touching an even chiller bathroom tile floor. While I wish I could just hit-snooze-and-repeat until the first day spring, I can’t because, adult responsibilities.

However, if you dread winter mornings as much as I do, there are ways of making them a little more bearable in the form of warming beauty products. From heat-activated, acne-fighting cleansers to a volcanic ash-infused body scrub, cold temperatures have met their match in these beauty buys. Read on for six ways to beat the chill for the rest of winter.