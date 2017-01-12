Winter Has Nothing on These Warming Beauty Products

Erin Lukas
Jan 12, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

More often than not, the reason why I’m late to work, appointments, et cetera during wintertime is that I’m dreading leaving my warm bed and experiencing the blast of frigid apartment air hitting me, followed by my feet touching an even chiller bathroom tile floor. While I wish I could just hit-snooze-and-repeat until the first day spring, I can’t because, adult responsibilities.

However, if you dread winter mornings as much as I do, there are ways of making them a little more bearable in the form of warming beauty products. From heat-activated, acne-fighting cleansers to a volcanic ash-infused body scrub, cold temperatures have met their match in these beauty buys. Read on for six ways to beat the chill for the rest of winter.

Origins Warm Down Warming Lava Scrub To Detox And Smooth 

Consider this body scrub your reward for schlepping it out to the gym on cold winter days. Packed with volcanic ash, the exfoliator heats up upon contact with skin to soothe tired, sore, post-workout muscles.

Biore Warming Anti-Blackhead Cleanser 

This acne-fighting cleanser uses heat to open up pores and draw out blackheads and built-up dirt and oil from your skin.

Susanne Kaufman Warming Foot Cream

Enriched with repairing rosemary and circulation-boosting marigold, Susanne Kaufman’s luxurious cream warms feet just as well as the thickest pair of wool socks a relative gifted you this holiday season.

TriLastin-Ht Hydro-Thermal Accelerator 

Once this serum hit your face, it heats up so that its vitamin-packed formula penetrates deeper into skin to maintain and enhance its natural moisture. To sum it up: slathering it on won’t only feel cozy, but will keep your complexion smooth, too.

Yes To Tomatoes Clear Skin Detoxifying Charcoal Warming Facial Scrub 

If you love the warm and fuzzy feeling of sitting in front of a fireplace, this heat-up, acne-clearing scrub evokes a similar effect on your skin. Along with the cozy feeling it gives your face, its charcoal base detoxifies skin by drawing dirt, oil, and impurities, which lead to breakouts, from your pores.

Lush Hottie Massage Bar 

Turn your shower into your own personal spa. Molded with bumps to enhance your massage with extra pressure, this black pepper, jojoba oil, and cocoa butter soap bar is the most relaxing thing next to lying on a masseuse’s table.

