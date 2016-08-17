What’s in blogger Aimee Song’s Makeup Bag?

Getting your hair and makeup just right for the perfect picture isn't easy but social media star, Aimee Song, makes it look like a cinch. We spoke with the blogger and Laura Mercier ambassador to get the scoop on her beauty routine and how to take a superior selfie.

You're always jetsetting around the globe. What are your travel must-haves?

Long flights make my skin so dehydrated, so I carry on a big bag of beauty products to help me stay moisturized. When I board, I massage 3-4 drops of Laura Mercier's Infusion de Rose Nourishing Oil ($62; lauramercier.com) and massage it in with circular motions to help moisturize my skin. I also like to use Korean sheet masks from Peach & Lily ($26; peachandlily.com) when I fly. I always carry lipstick with me so that when I get off the plane I look more polished. I always have lipstick with me so that when I get off the plane I look more polished. Right now, I’m really loving the Laura Mercier Velour Lovers Lip Colour in Boudoir. As for clothing, I wear a sweatshirt and Philip Lim pants—and comfortable shoes!

Your hair always looks good, what's your styling secret?

I style my own hair usually, but I get the best haircut from my stylist, Ahn Co Tran. If you look at my older haircuts, they were weighing me down. But since I went shorter, I’ve been getting a lot of compliments. I use a wand (Conair Infiniti You Curling Iron, $40; cvs.com) to add in some waves. And I try not to use a lot of products in my hair. Often, I’ll just apply a little body lotion on my dry ends to add shine and hold.

What are your makeup essentials?

I always use a lightweight tinted moisturizer ($44; lauramercier.com) with SPF. I’m also obsessed with filling brows in- I use the pencil duo ($25; lauramercier.com), that is my absolute must. I’m so glad I discovered highlighter (Laura Mercier Face Illuminator, $44; lauramercier.com) —it can really make a big difference, especially in pictures. I like to apply it to the high points of my cheekbones and toward the outer corners of my face, bottom of my chin, and the tip of my nose. I also like to pat a little on the cupid’s bow.

What has been your biggest beauty mistake?

I’d tell 16-year-old Aimee not to shave off her eyebrows. They take forever to grow back!

Now, what are your tips for taking the perfect selfie?

In terms of beauty, the most important thing is your attitude. You want to be confident. If you don’t feel confident, you’re not going to like the image, no matter how many pictures you take. And then, lighting is everything. If I take a selfie, I make sure that light is in front me. Then, take like 57 photos and maybe one will be okay. I like VSCO to filter as well as the photo tools within Instagram. I play with the contrast, sharpen and straighten tools to perfect the picture.