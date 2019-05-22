This Eyelash Serum Is the Best Thing to Buy at Walmart’s Memorial Day Sale

Image zoom Phevos Theodoridis / EyeEm/Getty Images

If you buy one thing at Walmart’s truly epic Memorial Day Weekend Sale, make it this lash growth serum. Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash MD Eyelash Formula, which regularly retails for $65, is currently marked down to just $45, and reviewers are calling it the real deal.

“Tripled my lashes,” writes one reviewer. “I get asked daily if my lashes are false or extensions — it really works! Takes a month for full effect, but saw changes within the first week. I'll use it as long as they keep making it! It's amazing!”

Dozens of other reviewers have also given this serum a near-perfect rating, claiming it’s better than Rodan and Fields Lashboost, and so much cheaper than the products purchased through a doctor’s office.

Shopping for a lash serum that really works can be a bit like playing minesweeper amongst all the products that might look legit, but don’t actually have the ingredient lists to back up their potential. GrandeLash, however, is formulated with L-Proline, an amino acid that encourages growth, and hyaluronic acid, which conditions your lashes for the healthiest-looking smize.

Comparable lash serums can run into the $150 range. At its regular retail price of $65, GrandeLash is already a steal, but you can save even more and get it for just $45 at Walmart’s Memorial Day Sale, running through May 27.

Shop the serum that reviewers are saying made their lashes “twice as long as they used to be” for just $45 at Walmart.com.

To buy: $45 (Originally $65); walmart.com