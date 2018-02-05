10 Floral Beauty Products That Are Way Better Than a Dozen Roses

Erin Lukas
Feb 05, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

If you’re single on Valentine’s Day it doesn’t mean that you don’t have the carte blanche to get a gift for yourself. Sure, we all love getting a bouquet of our favorite flowers from someone special, but blooms only have a lifespan of a few days.

Unlike the real deal, floral beauty products last a whole lot longer, smell just as a nice, and will make your skin and hair feel pretty, too. Aside from their intoxicating scents, flowers have a long list of beauty benefits including hydration, soothing redness, and reviving dull, limp hair.

The following 10 products are a wilt-free way to treat yourself this Valentine’s Day.

Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence

If your V-Day plans include a rom-com marathon and letting the waterworks flow (us too), spritz yourself with this hydrating essence as the credits of your last movie roll. Infused with a blend of rose and lavender hydrosois, this soothing blend will moisturize and calm the redness and puffiness from your tears.

Sunday Riley Flora Hydroactive Cellular Face Oil 

Fine lines and wrinkles are no match for a moisturizing, anti-aging face oil equipped with the powerful trio of Turkish, Bulgarian, snd Russian roses, along with rosehip seed oil. 

Marvis Jasmin Mint Toothpaste

A pretty upgrade of a medicine cabinet essential. 

Maison Margiela Replica Promenade in the Gardens

Actual gardens have nothing on Margiela’s peony, coriander, and Turkish rose oil scent.

Fresh Rose Hydrating Eye Gel Cream 

Even if your Valentine's Day plans keep you up way later than planned, no one has to know about it. Gently dab this soothing rose-infused cream on your under eye area to calm signs of fatigue like puffiness. 

Glossier Flavored Balm Dotcom in Rose

This subtle tinted balm may mimic a rose’s petals and its stem, but it will never start to wilt on you. Castor seed oil, beeswax, and cupuacu fruit extract keeps lips soft and smooth.

Fig + Yarrow Rose Clay Mask

A detoxifying skin treatment fit for a night of solo masking and making a dent in your Netflix queue. 

Moroccanoil Fleur De Rose Shampoo 

This rose-infused shampoo will turn your shower into your own personal garden. Aside from the intoxicating scent, the formula is infused with argan and coconut oils to nourish and hydrate hair. 

Leonor Greyl Masque Fleurs de Jasmine

Stop and smell the flowers as your slather on a nourishing jasmine-enriched hair mask that repairs and strengthens dried-out strands.

Sachajuan Ginger Flower Body Wash

Treat yourself to a shower with a scent that will rival any expensive bouquet of flowers. 

