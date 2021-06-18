UOMA Beauty Is Here to Shake Up the Beauty Industry - Again
Founder Sharon Chuter's second line is a game-changer.
When it comes to being inclusive (like, truly inclusive) in the beauty space, leave it to none other than UOMA Beauty and Pull Up for Change founder Sharon Chuter to get it done.
In 2019, the Nigerian-born businesswoman shook things up when she launched her initial collection, which included a whopping 51 foundation shades, all formulated with active ingredients specific to the needs of each skin tone.
Now, she's back at it again with UOMA by Sharon C, a makeup and skincare line that offers naturally-derived, vegan, cruelty-free formulas that are all made sustainably, use 100% recyclable packaging, and offer affordable pricing, with products ranging from $6 to $24.
"The launch of UOMA by Sharon C is delivering on our promise to continue to set the bar for true non-performative inclusive beauty," Chuter shared in a statement. "Beauty comes in every color, budget, and lifestyle. We are stepping away from established beauty norms of being 'category-led' and, instead, recognizing the reality that we are serving a new age of category agnostic shoppers. I am excited to show a new dimension to the UOMAverse - a CARE focused dimension."
UOMA by Sharon C will launch with six signature products:
Flawless IRL Foundation, $15
This foundation comes in 30 shades and offers an oil-free formula. Much like the original UOMA collection, the formulas will feature skincare ingredients specific for each skin tone, ranging from natural watermelon rind extract to vitamin C and cold pressed green coffee.
Go Awf! 2-in-1 Water-Activated Cleansing Wipes, $6
Traditional makeup wipes get a bad rap, but for good reason. However, this set from UOMA by Sharon C is not only hypoallergenic, but biodegradable and made in a low-water-use facility. To use, simply wet the 100% natural cotton pad to activate the gentle cleanser, then let the argan oil and vitamin E extract-rich formula nourish your skin as you wipe your makeup away.
Go Awf! Au Natural Cleansing Oil, $15
This cleansing oil uses olive, castor, and grapeseed oil, along with white mulberry extract, and vitamin E to gently wash away dirt, makeup, and grime - without stripping your skin of moisture.
Supa' Natural Glow Vitamin C Serum, $18 and $24
Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide come together to give you a 100% vegan formula that will leave your skin glowing. Supa' Natural Glow comes in two strengths: 10% vitamin C for those with sensitive skin, and 20% for those who can handle a stronger formula.
It's Complicated Glossy Lip Tint & Oil, $7
This lip tint and oil is a serious upgrade from the sticky formulas we loved back in the '90s and early '00s. With a blend of avocado oil and hyaluronic acid, expect for your lips to be left feeling soft, supple, and moisturized with a pop of color and a natural sheen.
Badder Boom Volumizing Mascara, $8
The vitamin B5, plus kalahari melon, argan, and castor seed oil-rich formula will leave your lashes conditioned and nourished, while also giving them wicked length and volume.
VIDEO: 12 Black-Owned Indie Beauty Brands to Keep on Your Radar
"I am delighted to be able to bring a balanced, science-forward, mumbo jumbo-free line into this space," said Chuter. "Best of all, inclusivity is still at the heart of this range, along with price accessibility, high performance and the intersectionality between caring for ourselves yet being mindful of the planet we live in."
UOMA by Sharon C is available now at walmart.com, uomabeauty.com, and in over 3,000 Walmart stores nationwide.