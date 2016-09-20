These Brushes are the Magical Way to Apply Your Makeup

Your makeup routine is going to get a whole lot more magical. If you’ve ever doubted whether or not unicorns are real, let this colorful makeup brush set serve as definitive proof that the mythical creature does exist—at least it will in your makeup bag.
In a world of black makeup tools, these brushes’ plush, pastel rainbow bristles inspired by a unicorn’s mane, and their pearlescent, twisted handles that mimic a unicorn’s horn, are here to remind you that sometimes dreams really can come true.
✨✨UNICORN BRUSHES UPDATE ✨✨ Here is the FULL 10 "Ultimate Unicorn Kit". Watermarked due to people posting without credit :-( You will have - 🦄 Fan Brush 🦄 Contour Brush 🦄 Flat top buffing foundation brush 🦄powder brush 🦄 blusher brush 🦄 concealer brush 🦄 3 eyeshadow brushes 🦄 eyebrow definer Suggestions on what to call them more then welcome below... I.E eyeshadow brush - buff up, Contour brush - chisel cheeks 😘😘 The full set will be £45 and come with a gorgeous unicorn bag! This will be the only option available for the first launch in October. I will try my best to stick to the deadline but I want these beauties perfect and hope you will all be patient 😘💜💜💜💜 Lots of unicorn love Mel blue 🔮 Sign up to the priority mailing list unicornlashes.co.uk to be the first notified on the pre order! Facebook - UNICORNLASHESUK #unicornbrushes #unicornlashes
The 10-piece set was designed by UK-based brand Unicorn Lashes that specializes in falsies and includes tools for powder, blush, highlighter, contour, brow makeup, concealer, and three for eyeshadows, and is available for now for pre-order for about $60. And to put your inner-kid at ease, the brushes are completely cruelty free—and that includes unicorns too.
RELATED: Hate Cleaning Your Brushes? This Machine Will Change EVERYTHING
If you aren’t already swooning, brace yourself because the kit comes packaged in a shiny, diamond shaped bag. From here on out, our morning makeup routines will be anything but basic.