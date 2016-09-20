These Brushes are the Magical Way to Apply Your Makeup

Your makeup routine is going to get a whole lot more magical. If you’ve ever doubted whether or not unicorns are real, let this colorful makeup brush set serve as definitive proof that the mythical creature does exist—at least it will in your makeup bag.

In a world of black makeup tools, these brushes’ plush, pastel rainbow bristles inspired by a unicorn’s mane, and their pearlescent, twisted handles that mimic a unicorn’s horn, are here to remind you that sometimes dreams really can come true.

The 10-piece set was designed by UK-based brand Unicorn Lashes that specializes in falsies and includes tools for powder, blush, highlighter, contour, brow makeup, concealer, and three for eyeshadows, and is available for now for pre-order for about $60. And to put your inner-kid at ease, the brushes are completely cruelty free—and that includes unicorns too.

If you aren’t already swooning, brace yourself because the kit comes packaged in a shiny, diamond shaped bag. From here on out, our morning makeup routines will be anything but basic.