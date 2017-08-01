Unexpected Beauty Products That You Need to Cop From Amazon

Alexis Bennett
Aug 01, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

We love grabbing affordable books on Amazon. But, believe it or not, the retailer also has just about everything you'll need to step up your beauty routine. Not only are we talking about some of our favorite beauty brands (Hey, Oribe!), but they've got all of those clever items so that you can test out your next beauty hack.

If you're in need of a quick fix for under eye puffiness or help repairing shattered eyeshadows, Amazon is the place to go for affordable beauty essentials. We've gathered some of the must-haves below. Plus, we've thrown in the tips you'll need to get the most use out item.

Keep scrolling to discover the unexpected beauty items on Amaozn.

Taylors of Harrogate English Breakfast Tea

Deflate puffy eyes with tea bags that have been steamed and cooled in a refrigerator for at least 20 minutes.

all Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets for Sensitive Skin

Keep a few sheets in your purse to combat hair firzz caused by humidity.

Bragg Usda Organic Raw Apple Cider Vinegar

Slough away dead skin on the bottom of your foot by soaking in a water and apple cider vinegar solution.

Equal Exchange Love Buzz Ground

Give your skin an energizing boost by creating an invigorating scrub with organic coffee grounds and coconut oil.

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Deep Pore Cleansing

Add extra definition to curly hair with this nourishing clay mask that's loved by thousands.

Arm & Hammer Baking Soda

Whip up an affordable exfoliant for knees and elbows with a few drops of water.

Swan 99 Percent Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic Solution

Fix broken makeup palettes by adding a few drops of alcohol to crushed powders. Make sure you smooth the mixture and let it dry overnight. 

Vaseline Petroleum Jelly

Prevent wrinkles from forming around your eyes by moisturizing the delicate skin with a dab of petroleum jelly,

Simply Organic Turmeric Root Ground Certified Organic

Get your skin glowing by mixing up a tumeric mask with water.

