10 Cheap Thrills Under $20 You Can Find at Sephora

For beauty junkies, there’s no place like Sephora. Offering a never-ending selection of makeup, hair, fragrance, and skincare products from just about every brand on the market, it’s the Disneyland of the beauty world. The mega retailer’s selection makes it too easy to go in for one item, and come out with a packed large-sized black-and-white striped shopping bag. However, if you’re adamant about sticking to your budget but are in need of a treat-yourself-day or updating your makeup bag, there’s plenty options just waiting to become your new obsession in the aisles of the beauty product mecca. Here, we have ten of the best under $20 buys you can pick up at Sephora.

BeautyBlender BeautyBlender Micro Mini

A BeautyBlender is one item no good makeup artist never leaves home without. If you’ve yet to drink the makeup sponge Kool Aid, or you need a companion for your tried-and-true tool, this duo of minis is ideal for highlighting, contouring, and precisely applying makeup onto small spots.

Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream

Dry strands can be the root of most of your hair drama. This nourishing cream polishes styles so they stay frizz- and static-free, and refreshes second-day hair. Bonus: The tube is the perfect size to stick in your bag so you can keep flyaways tamed throughout the day.

Sephora Collection Face Mask

A night of face masks and binge-watching TV is the cure-all for everything from a bad day to a breakup. Available in a variety of flavors from anti-fatigue to brightening, keep a collection of these cheap thrills on-hand so you’re always prepared for your next masking session.

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick

There’s a reason Urban Decay’s 120 shade lipstick collection has reached cult-status with beauty bloggers: The highly pigmented, long-wearing bullets won’t break your budget.

Boscia Clear Complexion Willow Bark Spot Treatment

Clear skin is priceless, but you’ll need an effective spot treatment to get your complexion blemish-free. Consider an affordable formula like this gentle Boscia one that’s infused with zit-zapping willow bark, a high return on your investment.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Metallic Luster Liner

Anything you can do with a black liner, a metallic can do it better. Whether you want to upgrade your cat-eye for night out, or wear glittery makeup as an adult, a metallic eyeliner is the easiest (and affordable) way to do it.

Cover FX Enhance Click Highlighter

A highlight that shines as bright as a diamond doesn’t have to cost as much as an actual stone. Cover FX’s creamy, blendable highlighter will give any dull complexion a glow of epic proportions.

Herbivore Bamboo Charcoal Detoxifying Soap

More affordable than a facial, this all-natural bar sucks up excess dirt and oil clogging your pores to keep complexions clean and clear—all without having to leave your own bathroom.

Milk Makeup Gel Brow

Not quite a pencil, not quite a gel, this brow hybrid is just right for shaping and filling in sparse eyebrow spots with a finish that mimics real hairs.

Caudalie Hand And Nail Cream

Dry, cracked winter skin has nothing on this decadent soothing and hydrating hand cream that rings in only slightly higher than its Drugstore counterparts.

