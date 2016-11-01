10 Cheap Thrills Under $20 You Can Find at Sephora

For beauty junkies, there’s no place like Sephora. Offering a never-ending selection of makeup, hair, fragrance, and skincare products from just about every brand on the market, it’s the Disneyland of the beauty world. The mega retailer’s selection makes it too easy to go in for one item, and come out with a packed large-sized black-and-white striped shopping bag. However, if you’re adamant about sticking to your budget but are in need of a treat-yourself-day or updating your makeup bag, there’s plenty options just waiting to become your new obsession in the aisles of the beauty product mecca. Here, we have ten of the best under $20 buys you can pick up at Sephora.