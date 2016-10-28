Hair-Pros Swear By These Under $20 Products

courtesy
Erin Lukas
Oct 28, 2016

You don’t need expensive products to have a good hair day. While there’s no shortage of decadent options out there, don’t underestimate the number of products under $20 that can help keep your blowout intact—without having to choose between a new dry shampoo or your favorite fancy fitness class this week. No one understands the prowess of affordable hair product diamonds quite like the pros. Here, we have six under $20 tried-and-true products pro-hairstylists swear by.  

1 of 6 courtesy

Suave Professionals Coconut Oil Infusion Damage Repair Shampoo

“The bad news: over-washing hair and frequent heat styling zaps moisture from strands, leaving them extremely prone to frizz. The good news: you don’t have to give up your shampoo routine or flat iron just yet. Use a wash line rich with coconut oil like Suave Professionals Coconut Oil Infusion Damage Repair Shampoo for lightweight moisture that prevents frizz and won’t weigh hair down.”—Marcus Francis, Suave Professionals Celebrity Hairstylist

2 of 6 courtesy

L’Oreal Paris Elnett Extra Strong Hold Satin Hairspray

“Elnett Satin hair styling spray is a strong hold hair spray with satin that has a brushable finish for long lasting hairstyles, and easy styling.”—Corey Tuttle, hairstylist with Honey Artists

3 of 6 courtesy

Matrix Hello Blondie Shampoo And Conditioner

 

“As a colorist, I know the key to keeping color fresh between dye jobs is a salon professional shampoo and conditioner. I love the Matrix Total Results Hello Blondie line. The shampoo and conditioner have chamomile within the formula which softens and detangles hair and helps maintain that blonde shine for my light haired clients!” –George Papanikolas, Matrix SoColor Celebrity Stylist

4 of 6 courtesy

TRESemmé 24 Hour Blow Dry Lotion

“TRESemmé 24 Hour Body Blow Dry Lotion is an amazing, super clean hair spray. It gives your hair the guts you need and has a super weightless hold.”—Kenna, celebrity hairstylist and owner of Kennaland Brooklyn

5 of 6 courtesy

Matrix Total Results Miracle Creator

“Matrix Total Results Miracle Creator is my universal go to as it has 20 benefits. The main things I love are that it's a great leave-in treatment, boosts shine, smooths the cuticle, and prevents breakage and heat damage.”—George Papanikolas, Matrix SoColor Celebrity Stylist

6 of 6 courtesy

Wella EIMI Dry Me Dry Shampoo

“Use this dry shampoo to create volume and manageable matte texture to achieve your look. It also refreshes your hair and absorbs oil with its tapioca starch formula.”—Corey Tuttle, hairstylist with Honey Artists

