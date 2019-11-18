Ulta Launched a Major Buy One, Get One 50% Off Deal Before Black Friday

Image zoom ULTABEAUTY/INSTAGRAM

If you're planning to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to shop Ulta's Black Friday sale, you'll be way too late to the party. Every year, retailers seem to release Black Friday deals earlier and earlier. And Ulta is known to offer up to 50 percent off of some of the most popular, makeup, skincare, and haircare items.

Last year, Ulta shoppers were freaking out over price cuts on popular mascaras like Buxom, Urban Decay, and Smashbox. There were also drastic markdowns on cool skincare tools like PMD's microdermabrasion kits and Clairisonics. If you're in need of new flat iron or thinking about investing in a fancy blow dryer, this is also the time to grab hair tools for less.

Ulta’s Black Friday ad for 2019 hasn’t officially been released yet (it's dropping on Sunday, November 24). But the pre-Black Friday deals are already causing a frenzy. Right now on Ulta's website you'll find haul-worthy discounts — like a buy one, get one 50% off deal on Maybelline, L'Oreal, L.A. Girl, Nivea, and so much more happening through November 30. We also have more information on some of the brands that are offering discounts at Ulta on Black Friday.

Read on for a sneak peek at what’s to come and tune back in for more updates as we get closer to the main event.

When does the Ulta Black Friday 2019 sale begin?

This year, Black Friday’s exact date is later than usual, falling on November 29, but early deals are already underway on Ulta’s website, from discounts on scented candles to free gifts with purchases. If you’re in the market for new fragrances (or excited to get your holiday shopping completed early), you can score a free luxury candle set right now. That’s if they haven’t already sold out.

What time will Ulta open its doors on Black Friday?

You can find a ton of deals online, but for those hoping to shop inside Ulta stores, the brand opened its doors on Thanksgiving evening at 6 p.m. and stayed open until midnight last year. Ulta also opened its doors super-early on Black Friday at 6 a.m. and didn't close until 10 p.m. that evening.

When does the Ulta Cyber Monday 2019 sale start?

Just like Black Friday, Cyber Monday is pretty late on the calendar this year, kicking off officially on December 2. But don't wait until that Monday to shop Ulta's digital discounts. The website will role out its Cyber Monday discounts Sunday, December 1 at 7 p.m. on the dot. So set your alarms now and see more deals below.

Best Makeup Deals at Ulta

Best Skincare Deals at Ulta

Best Haircare Deals at Ulta