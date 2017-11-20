10 Travel-Friendly Beauty Products to Solve Your Holiday Packing Probs

Courtesy
Erin Lukas and Victoria Moorhouse
Nov 20, 2017

Arguably more stressful than finalizing actual travel plans is determining which beauty products will make the cut and come along with you. Whether you’re spending the holidays in the sun or heading home to your parents’ house, the choice gets tougher once you factor in all of the gifts that need to boarding. In the name of keeping your luggage light and your baggage fees minimal, we’ve rounded up the best travel-friendly products to pack before you head off for the holidays. TSA has nothing on these liquid regulation-friendly picks.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette

Maybe you're prepping for a family dinner, or maybe it's a reunion with your closest friends from high school. Regardless of your plans, Charlotte Tilbury's Instant Eye Palette has everything you need to create an appropriate eye makeup look. The palette itself is split up into four different sections to make things easy—Day Eye, Desk Eye, Date Eye, Disco Eye—with a range of hues from subtle neutrals to bold, smoky metallics.

2 of 10 Courtesy

Wander Beauty Read My Lips Kit

You don't realize how much space lipstick can take up in your bag until you tried shoving seven tubes in a tiny makeup case. Allow yourself options but reduce the bulk with this customizable kit from Wander Beauty. The 4-shade metallic and matte kit comes with a gold core that attaches a lipstick to either end, so you can have two with you at any moment.

3 of 10 Courtesy

T3 Featherweight Compact Folding Dryer 

More often than not, the blow-dryer that comes with your hotel room has been there since the '80s. Instead, pack a fold-up version of your favorite dryer. You'll get the same power as a full-sized without it taking up most of your luggage space.

4 of 10 Courtesy

La Mer Mini Miracles Collection

The holiday season is a stressful time, so treat yourself to a spa-like skincare routine no matter if you're in the middle of a crowded airport, or sitting on a slow-moving train on your way to your parents house. This La Mer kit includes three of the brand's cult-classics—Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, the Treatment Lotion, and the Eye Concentrate. Believe us when we say, Crème de la Mer is a miracle-worker for transforming tired-looking skin. Chances are, you might need it.

5 of 10 Courtesy

OUAI To Go Kit

The hotel might have the shampoo and conditioner covered, but they usually come up empty when it comes to styling products. Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin clearly heard your cries and developed a solution. This mini OUAI kit includes three of the brand's best styling formuals—the Dry Shampoo Foam, the amazing Wave Spray, the Hair Oil, and last but definitely not least, hair ties in case you lose yours. Let's be real, you will.

6 of 10 Courtesy

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara 

Since no other mascara makes lashes look quite as long and full as Too Faced’s formula, make sure its mini tube is the first thing you toss into your makeup bag.

7 of 10 Courtesy

St. Tropez + Lilly Pulitzer The ultimate Escape Kit 

Even if you aren't escaping to white sand beaches over the holidays, you can fake that you have a ticket booked with this set of St. Tropez self-tanning essentials in a cute, waterproof Lilly Pulitzer-designed bag. 

8 of 10 Courtesy

Hourglass 

A family photoshoot—or two is bound to happen when you’re home for the holidays so it’s best to go prepared. In case your aunt who’s snapping the photos isn’t versed in filters, sweeping a highlighter on your cheekbones, bridge of the nose, and the brow bones will illuminate your complexion just as good as any photo editing app.

9 of 10 Courtesy

Byredo Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum Travel Spray Trio

No one should have to go through the agony of tossing an entire bottle of perfume in the airport security line. Save yourself the cash and the struggle with a mini travel-friendly version of your favorite scent. Byredo's Gypsy Water is a classic with a woody aroma of notes like bergamot, lemon, pepper, and juniper berries, and this set comes with three sprtizers so you can put one in every single bag.

10 of 10 Courtesy

Diptyque The Art of Body Care Travel Kit 

This lineup guarantees that wherever you’re heading for holiday time off, soft and smooth skin will follow.

