10 Travel-Friendly Beauty Products to Solve Your Holiday Packing Probs

Arguably more stressful than finalizing actual travel plans is determining which beauty products will make the cut and come along with you. Whether you’re spending the holidays in the sun or heading home to your parents’ house, the choice gets tougher once you factor in all of the gifts that need to boarding. In the name of keeping your luggage light and your baggage fees minimal, we’ve rounded up the best travel-friendly products to pack before you head off for the holidays. TSA has nothing on these liquid regulation-friendly picks.

VIDEO: 7 At-Home Drugstore Spa Treatments