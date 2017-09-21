Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Lipstick to The Gym—Here's Why

It's no surprise her middle name is Joy: The Black-ish star lives life with a ready laugh and an easy smile. Here, she shares what makes her laugh, and the must-have lipsticks that enhance her signature grin.

MY SMILE IS...

All mine. The bottom front teeth overlap. I had braces as a kid, and now I'm trying to fix the same thing again with Invisalign. I'm always looking for discreet and elegant ways to take it out before I eat.

MY SENSE OF HUMOR...

Comes from my dad. He's one of the funniest people I know, and his way of walking through the world is hilarious. He wears this little backpack that he clamps across his chest. That just kills me! He and I are about to go on a mini road trip, and I know it's going to be two hours of laughter.

traceeellisross/Instagram

I CAN'T STOP SMILING WHEN...

I'm around my nieces and nephews. I find interacting with the children in my life to be just delicious. Their perspective on life is spectacular.

I FEEL MOST BEAUTIFUL...

When I'm engaged in mentorship. Through the years I've discovered that how I feel about myself really has to do with the actions I take and the contributions I make to my life and the lives of those around me.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

MY MAKEUP MUST-HAVE...

A bright matte lipstick like MAC Ruby Woo ($18; macys.com). I don't like foundation. I love the look of a fresh face with a pop of color on the lips. It makes me feel so good. I'll even wear a red lip to the gym. I do the Tracy Anderson Method, so there's a lot of mirror work involved. When I see my red lips reflecting back at me, I'm like, "Yeah, girl, that's right!"

Time Inc Digital Studio

MY MOTTO IS...

Life is better when taken with a giggle. Listen, I'm not always smiling and laughing. There are times when I'm quiet, angry, or sad—and I make space for all those aspects of myself. As a result, when there's authentic happiness that wants to come through, it can.

For more stories like this, pick up the October issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download Sept. 15.