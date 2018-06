I've tried other facial massagers before, but there's something about the—slightly suggestive—shape of this one that hugs the contours of my face in a way that makes me feel like its actually working. (And by working I mean strengthening my facial muscles, boosting elasticity, and enhancing blood cirulation.) Three or four times a week, I roll this little guy from my chin to my cheekbones, then right on up to my temples. And I swear my jawline is slightly more sculpted because of it.