8 Beauty Products Better than Thanksgiving Dessert

Not everyone is equipped to hold down the kitchen and cook up a Thanksgiving feast. So when you can’t take the heat, set your eyes on the dinner after-party: dessert. We’ve advocates of breaking the rules once in a while—especially when it involves pastries, cake, and pies. Instead of waiting until your guests’ plates are clean, satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth with a spread of sweet-scented beauty products that are just as indulgent as a slice of your infamous pumpkin pie. We’ve rounded up our eight favorite treat-inspired beauty products that will leave the whole dinner table talking.

 

Juara Invigorating Coffee Scrub

Start your Thanksgiving dessert buffet in the shower by sloughing away flaky skin with an invigorating body scrub—and an aromatic experience. Not only does Juara’s coffee-infused formula smooth out skin, its energetic scent is the equivalent of the jolt of caffeine in your morning cup of the good stuff.

Fekkai Apple Cider Shampoo

Once your skin is squeaky clean, refresh your strands, too. Apple cider vinegar does wonders for the skin—and hair so lather up with a cleansing vinegar-infused shampoo. This purifying formula removes buildup from overworked strands, and its sweet -citrus notes will make you feel like you’ve just taken a huge bite of fresh apple pie.

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask

It may not have whipped cream on top, but this pumpkin-based mask enriched with alpha hydroxy acid and aluminum oxide is just as satisfying as giving into your sweet tooth by following mom’s Thanksgiving dinner with a generous slice of pie. Since it exfoliates, polishes, and leaves skin glowing, consider this mask total comfort food for your complexion.

The Body Shop Vanilla Chai Hand Cream

Rub this rich cream onto dry, worked hands to leave them just as soft and smooth as that vanilla chai latte you have with to go with a pastry—or two from your family’s spread.

Too Faced The Chocolate Bar Eye Palette 

This palette may be housed in a tin that looks exactly like your favorite candy bar and its shadows infused with real cocoa powder may smell like it too, but we suggest using its browns, neutrals, and pops of color to create your sweetest eye makeup look yet.

Ciaté London Choc Pot In Mint

What makes taking off your nail polish a less annoying task? Chocolate scented nail polish remover with a touch of mint. These pads infused with hydrating marula oil, and vitamins B5 and E won’t dry out your nails and smell absolutely delicious.

TokyoMilk Let Them Eat Cake No 11 Eau De Parfum 

Consider TokyoMilk’s dessert-inspired fragrance the equivalent of having your cake and eating it too. With notes of pure sugar, vanilla orchid, coconut milk, and musk, this scent lets you have a treat whether or not you’ve finished dinner first.

Fresh Sugar Lychee Shower Gel

A hydrating sugary-scented body wash that’s packed with lychee extract, shea butter, and vitamins C and E, will make your pre-dinner shower extra sweet.

