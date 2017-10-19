Everything You Need to Have a Pre-Thanksgiving Spa Day at the Airport

Thanksgiving may be filled with friends, family, and gluttony, but before you experience bliss you have to get through hell—otherwise known as the airport the day before the holiday. Baggage allowances, liquid restrictions that put a dent in your beauty game, and security lines are frustrating enough any time of the year, let alone when everyone is traveling at the same time before a holiday.

In the name of making it to boarding on time with your sanity still intact, find some zen amongst the extra-long TSA lines and crowded gates by turning the airport into your own personal spa. Since you have nothing but time, there’s no better opportunity to treat yourself with some self-care beauty products that you can't squeeze into the average work week. A facial massage, manicure, and hair color refresh are just a few beauty treatments that are available on your airport spa menu. And if the person behind you in line is staring: it’s not because they’re judging you, they’re just jealous. We’ve rounded up everything to take with you in your carry-on to have your own spa day on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

1 of 9

Ciaté London Lady Luck Mani Marker

What’s worse than a flight that’s delayed three times over only to eventually be cancelled? A broken bottle of nail polish all over the clothes you’ve packed for the holiday weekend. Not only is this polish pen spill-proof, it makes giving yourself a DIY mani as you wait in a snaking TSA pre-check line easy.

Ciate $12 SHOP NOW
2 of 9

Tweezerman Mini Nail Rescue Kit

You may have your nail polish situation sorted, but don’t forget to pack an emergency nail care kit too. Equipped with a file, nail and cuticle clippers, and cuticle pusher, this set will handle every nail emergency that gets in the way of a perfect mani—and won’t get confiscated by TSA.

Tweezerman $22 SHOP NOW
3 of 9

GLO Pop 3 Day Teeth Whitening Treatment

The family photos will start as soon as you step off the plane and won’t stop until you’ve boarded your return flight home. A bright smile will make it a little bit easier to grin and bear it through the holiday’s photoshoots. Prep before you take off with these travel-friendly teeth whiteners that work simply by breaking open the vial and painting the gel on your teeth.

GLO Science $24 SHOP NOW
4 of 9

CHI 1# Titanium Ceramic Cordless Iron

Left home early to get to the airport and didn’t have time to get your hair under control? No problem. Once you get to your gate, break out a cordless flat iron and give yourself a head of undone waves or calm those pillow-induced cowlicks. Just don’t forget to charge it before you leave your place. It’s like The Hunger Games trying to get an airport outlet.

Chi $109 SHOP NOW
5 of 9

Patchology FlashPatch Lip Gels

Chances are the only kisses you’ll get over Thanksgiving will be from your grandparents, but since you have time to kill (and then some), why not give your lips the royal spa treatment too? These masks soften, smooth, and minimize the appearance of fine lines in a way that puts your favorite lip balm to shame.

$50 SHOP NOW
6 of 9

Sarah Chapman Skinesis Facialift

Relaxing isn’t a word we’d usually use to describe an airport, but this handy massage tool is the closest you’ll get to experiencing bliss before you board your flight. Aside from firming and lifting skin, it also reduces puffiness, tension, and promotes lymphatic drainage.

$38 SHOP NOW
7 of 9

Nannette de Gaspé Face Masque

How to make your pre-Thanksgiving airport selfie stand out from the rest on your feed: a face mask. Nannette de Gaspé's sheet mask is stamped with a lace print that was made for Instagram—not to mention it’s dry—so once you take it off, there’s no waiting for excess serum to soak into your complexion.

$120 SHOP NOW
8 of 9

Foreo IRIS Illuminating Eye Massager

With every hour your flight’s delayed, your under-eye circles get a little darker. Include an eye massager in your carry-on that works to minimize dark spots, crow’s feet and fine lines. When your boarding time is finally called, your eyes will be bright and wide awake.

Foreo $139 SHOP NOW
9 of 9

L’Anza Healing Haircare Color Illuminator

If we told you that we were planning to freshen up our hair color while waiting for our flight, you’d probably think we officially lost it. But, hear us out: This leave-in spray that’s applied to dry hair instantly revives dull, brassy colored strands—no dye required.

L'Anza $34 SHOP NOW

