Tata Harper x Maiyet's Collaboration is the Only T-Shirt You Need this Summer 

Here’s a way to wear your cause on your sleeve: Organic beauty brand Tata Harper has teamed with up ethical luxury fashion brand Maiyet to create a limited edition t-shirt to launch their Kiss Me I’m Nontoxic campaign.

Staying true to the Tata Harper’s ethos, just like the brand’s skincare and makeup products, lightweight tee is 100% organic and produced locally in L.A.

The two brands partnered up to boost awareness of The Breast Cancer Fund’s Campaign for Safe Cosmetics. This foundation advocates for change in legislation and company policy in order to eliminate toxic ingredients that may be found in the cosmetics and personal care products you use daily. Why you should want to give your beauty routine a clean slate: According to the Breast Cancer Fund, women use as many as 12 products containing 168 chemicals, and men use an average of six products. Some of these synthetic chemicals have been linked to cancer, infertility, and birth defects—yikes!

Courtesy

While this cute graphic tee is already guaranteed to be the best accessory for your selfies this summer, if you hashtag your ‘gram with #kissmeimnontoxic now through August 31st, The Breast Cancer Fund will contribute an additional donation for each tagged photo.

The tee is available now for $85 at tataharperskincare.com, and $30 from each shirt sale will go to The Breast Cancer Fund.