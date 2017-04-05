Tarte Is Having a Huge Sale, Here’s What You Need to Stock Up on

Not everyone can make it to sunny California for Coachella. But Tarte is helping us all get over our fomo with a major sale. It's called the Friends and Family Festival. Instead of having our favorite musicians perform, the stars of the fiesta are some of our favorite beauty products—like the brand's creamy powder foundation and the moisturizing lip tints. And the best part: They're available with a 30 percent discount until April 6.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Before you get too pumped, you should know that there are two superstars that won't be attending this festival. The beloved Shape Tape Contour Concealer and that limited-edition Magic Wands Brush Set that looks like a unicorn's horn aren't a part of this sale. But everything else is fair game. Here's a list of the items that we're adding to our makeup bags below.