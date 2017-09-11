Target's New K-Beauty Regimen Is Here, and It's Only 4-Easy Steps

The benefits of a 10-step K-Beauty regimen are impressive, but it's not easy to keep up with. (Some nights, we don't even have the energy to remove our makeup.) Luckily, Target found a way to simplify the skin-care routine into 4 steps. And yes, you can still enjoy the same skin-enhancing benefits in half of the time.

The easy system is a part of the newly launched Glow Studio for Target line. The retailer has been carrying K-Beauty products for a while now. But on Sunday, the beauty department made its selection even bigger with the simplified Glow Studio for Target kits.

You can choose from three different formulas, depending on your skin's needs: Youthful Glow, Oil Be Gone, and Hydrated Glow. Each set includes a variation of cleansers and two-in-one formulas that make applying serums, toners, and creams quicker than ever.

And the good news doesn't stop there. On Sunday, Target also dropped an exclusive line Whamisa by Glow Recipe, which will keep your skin looking bomb thanks to nourishing ingredients like green and chai tea. Well-known K-Beauty brands Make P:rem and LJH are also joining the Target family. So there's a lot to choose from.

VIDEO: Check Out Victoria Beckham's Target Line

Check out some of our favorite new K-Beauty launches that are now available at Target below.