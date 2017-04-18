5 Sunscreens with Amazing Reviews on Amazon

Alexis Bennett
Apr 18, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

Finding a great sunscreen is almost as tough as finding the perfect swimsuit. Some formulas are way too greasy and end up causing breakouts. Other smell so horrible that people can get a whiff of you before you even enter a room. And don't even get us started on the ones that leave an ashy shadow over skin.

Thankfully, there are a few good apples out there. In fact, they are so good that it's hard to get users to stop talking about them, especially people on Amazon. We've rounded up some of the awesome sunscreens on the mega retailer's website, and together they have thousands of five-star ratings. Scroll down to find one that will work for you too this summer.

Sun Bum Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion

There are more than 600 five-star reviews on this tube of sunscreen on Amazon. What buyers seem to like the most is its ability to protect the skin for several hours. That means, no need for you to even think about reapplying.

Better Shea Butter Zinc Oxide Powder

Zinc oxide is the main ingredient in sunscreens. So several Amazon customers have used this product to make their own potions. (One woman even whipped up her own foundation.) The best part is that this formula doesn't get absorbed into the skin and instead, sits on top to protect against sun rays.

Elta MD UV Shield

If you have dry skin, you'll love this sunscreen option. Reviews applaud it for leaving a dewy finish that's never greasy.

Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen

Those with sensitive skin have given this skin-protecting formula a five-star rating. It’s also a trusted water-resistant option for babies and children.

Bioré Sarasara Aqua Rich Watery Essence SPF50

Acne-prone skin won’t have to worry about breakouts or clogged pores from this sunscreen. It’s designed with a lightweight formula that feels like a watery lotion. The best part: Having no white residue left on your face.

