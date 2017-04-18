5 Sunscreens with Amazing Reviews on Amazon

Finding a great sunscreen is almost as tough as finding the perfect swimsuit. Some formulas are way too greasy and end up causing breakouts. Other smell so horrible that people can get a whiff of you before you even enter a room. And don't even get us started on the ones that leave an ashy shadow over skin.

Thankfully, there are a few good apples out there. In fact, they are so good that it's hard to get users to stop talking about them, especially people on Amazon. We've rounded up some of the awesome sunscreens on the mega retailer's website, and together they have thousands of five-star ratings. Scroll down to find one that will work for you too this summer.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Supergoop! Sun-Defying Sunscreen Oil