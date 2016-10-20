We Are Completely Losing It Over These New Serpent Brushes

Every once in a while, the Internet bands together to freak out over some makeup product, and whether it's Kylie's latest Kyshadow Palette or magical unicorn makeup brushes, we are always here for it. The number of makeup-related things we freak out about increases exponentially during the holiday. And last night, we (along with the rest of Instagram) lost it over Sonia Kashuk's Holiday Brush Collection.

We are in love with the look of these brushes—can you say major opulence and chic glamour at its finest?

Courtesy

These last few months have been a doozy of rainbow and mermaid-themed products, so this set of tools is a nice change of pace. Not to mention, they kinda remind us of Harry Potter, which is honestly enough to close the deal. And of course, if you're the lucky recipient of the wand-inspired brush collection, you can pop those in the cup, too.

The Sonia Kashuk Serpent collection includes 10 brushes and will retail at $40 for the whole set, while the corresponding brush holder will retail for about $13. Not bad, eh?

And if you're itching to get your hands on these like we are, sadly, you have a bit of a wait. They'll hit Target shelves in November.

RELATED: So Here's How to Use Kylie's Burgundy Palette on Your Average Wednesday

However, we gotta say, this is the perfect way to get a leg up on holiday shopping—or just embrace your Slytherin side, no?