This is the Best Christmas Tree-Scented Candle We've Ever Tried

Getty; Courtesy
Dianna Mazzone
Dec 05, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

I'm a pretty easy-going gal... except when it comes to candles. Something about a $70 (or even $20) candle that can't manage to fill a room with scent really lights a fire under me, pun very much intended. So believe me when I say that I wouldn't run around recommending just any old candle.

Soap & Paper Factory's Roland Pine Candle ($28; soapandpaperfactory.com), however, is so fragrant that if you close your eyes, you might mistake your living room for a Christmas tree farm. And that's before you even light it. Once you do, the scent becomes an even more crisp, pure version of classic pine.

The smell is so true-to-life that I'm currently conducting a little experiment: I got a faux (read: non-needle shedding) tree, but have been storing this candle behind it. Talk about the best of both worlds.

