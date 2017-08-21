9 Beauty Products Celebrities Actually Use
When the beauty world is your oyster, you can sample any lotion, potion, and cream that your heart desires. But instead, these nine celebrities stock single products in triplicate. From a perfectly-shimmery highlighter to a miracle serum, these are the makeup and skin care items stars including Reese Witherspoon and Aubrey Plaza truly can't live without.
January Jones
From famed aesthetician Shani Darden, this potent retinol treatment brightens and smooths skin. "It tackles fine lines almost overnight," Jones says. Use it before bed: "I swear I look airbrushed the next morning."
Resurface by Shani Darden Retinol Reform, $95; shanidarden.com.
Aubrey Plaza
The actress rarely travels without this blend, made with jojoba and avocado oils. "It soothes my dry skin after a long flight," Plaza says. "I add a few drops to my moisturizer."
Peet Rivko Balancing Face Oil, $56; peetrivko.com.
Lea Michele
For Michele, a potent face wash is essential: "I'm packing on the makeup all day long while filming," she says. This formula, with acne-clearing salicylic acid, "takes off everything without being too harsh on my skin."
iS Clinical Cleansing Complex, $40; dermstore.com.
Amber Valletta
"I'm mask-obsessed—I'll try anything!" says Valletta, who gives these hydrating, caffeine-infused patches high praise. "They instantly refresh your eyes, and even treat lines."
Institut Esthederm Paris Eye Contour Lift Patches, $79/10 sets; esthederm.us.
Kate Mara
One reason Mara's skin looks flawless? She's adamant about daily sunscreen. "But I can't stand when it feels like a thick mask," she says. "This lotion with SPF doesn't feel that way at all."
Kate Somerville Daily Deflector Moisturizer SPF 50, $48; katesomerville.com.
Sasha Lane
A self-described scrunchie devotee ("They're my thing!"), the actress expresses herself with hair accessories, switching them up when the mood strikes. "Right now I'm really digging the metallic beads I wore to the Costume Institute Gala," Lane says. "I'll change out the beads depending on my hairstyle."
Olivia Wilde
The actress and mother of two loves the way this antioxidant oil softens her skin. "But it's the herbal scent that made me fall in love," Wilde says.
True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil Renew, $110; truebotanicals.com.
Reese Witherspoon
Mascara is a must-have for Witherspoon. Another is an easy-to-blend liquid blush. "This one is so sheer that it looks totally natural," she says.
Elizabeth Arden Cool Glow Cheek Tint in Nectar, $26; elizabetharden.com.
Taylor Hill
A swipe of this glimmering cream on cheeks "makes me feel awake," says Hill. "The formula is so lightweight, it actually feels bouncy in the compact."
Lancôme Glow Subtil Highlighter in Gold Lights, $30; sephora.com.