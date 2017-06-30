This Skin-Brightening Serum Has Nearly 5,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

The summer is the perfect time to take a break from makeup and show off your natural glow. Instead of highlighters and illuminators, all you really need is a great serum to light up your bare skin. Right now, Amazon users (nearly 5,000 to be exact) are obsessed with the TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum. Not only are customers praising the skin-brightening formula with words of gratitude, but they are also sharing their before and after pictures, which are pretty impressive.

The elixir is like a miracle in a bottle. One of the key ingredients in the serum is hyaluronic acid, which can hold 1,000 times it weight in water. That means more hydration for your skin and less of that dry, dull appearance.

The popular formula also includes vitamin E, which is known to block free radicals that speed up the appearance of aging in the skin. And the benefits of vitamin C are the highlight of the solution. The powerful ingredient will heal any irregular pigmentation issues—like scarring, sunspots, and uneven tone—helping your skin to effortlessly radiate.

Combined with an SPF-filled moisturizer, this serum is pretty much unstoppable.