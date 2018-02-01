Your Valentine's Day Spa Night Guide for When Your S.O. Is You

Unpopular opinion: Valentine’s Day is overrated. Hearts, stuffed toys, and mandatory restaurant price-fixe menus all reek of your most-hated type of cheese. So, it should be embraced if you're able to avoid all of the above on February 14th.

Just one of the many perks of being single on the holiday of love is that you can stay in and have a decadent spa night. Romantic interests come and go but you can always count on yourself, which is why it’s always worth it to go ahead and treat yourself.

Pop open your favorite bottle of red, fire up your Netflix queue, and indulge in a luxurious set of beauty products. It’s guaranteed to be your best Valentine’s Day yet.

Keep scrolling to see every beauty product you need for your solo V-Day celebration.

Byredo Burning Rose Candle

Sure, a bouquet of roses is a pretty addition to any room, but in a few short days you'll have to toss them. Byredo's floral-scented candle lasts a lot longer and looks just as chic on any tabletop. 

Susanne Kaufmann Mallow Blossom Bubble Bath 

A bubble bath with a relaxing scent will transform your bathroom into your own personal spa. 

Chantecaille Jasmine and Lily Healing Mask 

Add Chantecaille's jasmine and lily mask to the list of reasons why floral beauty products will always be better than the real deal. The duo of blooms hydrates and calms angry complexions.

Baby Foot Peel in Lavender 

Since you won't be in close contact with any other humans on V-Day night, it's the perfect opportunity to give your feet the Baby Foot treatment. This mask is soaked with 17 natural extracts that speeds up skin's natural exfoliation process. In other words, your feet will peel like snakeskin to reveal soft and smooth skin underneath. 

Kristin Ess Strand Strengthening Reconstructive Moisture Mask

Thanks to this mask, your hair can look like a million bucks without the high price tag. It's packed with a strengthening formula that repairs split ends and reverses dryness. 

Slip Silk Eye Mask 

A silk eye mask is a foolproof way to get a night of uninterrupted beauty sleep. Aside from blocking out light, it will also prevent hair and skin damage. 

Frederic Malle Portrait Of A Lady Body Butter 

Because you're a real lady, you deserve a fancy body lotion. Frederic Malle's rich cream has an addictive rose essence and patchouli scent, and moisturizes like no other. 

Patchology FlashPatch Eye Gels 

Hide all the evidence from re-watching The Notebook for the thousandth time. These under eye patches soothe puffy, red skin and hydrate the area. 

