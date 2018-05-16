Look Good Naked This Summer with These Shimmering Body Oils

Ever wondered how your favorites celebrities get that red-carpet glow—not just on their cheekbones, but all over their body? Well, listen up. Makeup artists work their magic on every inch of exposed skin, mixing lotions with shimmering body oils for a healthy, lit-from-within glow.

You might not be sliding into a fancy naked dress this summer, but you can still get a celebrity-approved glow with the glistening formulas that they love, too. Trust us, the shimmering body oils will come in handy for all of your shoulder-baring, leg-exposing outfits. So get ready to glow like a star by browsing the best shimmering body oils below.

