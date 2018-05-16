Look Good Naked This Summer with These Shimmering Body Oils

Jennifer Polixenni Brankin/Getty
Alexis Bennett
May 16, 2018 @ 3:30 pm

Ever wondered how your favorites celebrities get that red-carpet glow—not just on their cheekbones, but all over their body? Well, listen up. Makeup artists work their magic on every inch of exposed skin, mixing lotions with shimmering body oils for a healthy, lit-from-within glow.

You might not be sliding into a fancy naked dress this summer, but you can still get a celebrity-approved glow with the glistening formulas that they love, too. Trust us, the shimmering body oils will come in handy for all of your shoulder-baring, leg-exposing outfits. So get ready to glow like a star by browsing the best shimmering body oils below.

VIDEO: 5 of the Most Expensive Facials on the Market

1 of 9 Courtesy

Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter – Coconut Fantasy Collection

All you need are a few drops of this rose-gold highlighter to give your legs and arms a trophy-worthy glow.

Marc Jacobs Beauty $44 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Travel Lumiere Bronzing Oil

Illuminate your skin with a fine formula that combines hydrating argan and coconut oils.

French Girl Organics $40 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Bronzing Shimmer Oil

This drugstore formula is an affordable cure for dull skin.

CYO $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Monoi Body Glow

This formula has been a favorite for years. It includes Thahitian monoi oil, which will moisturize the skin while also delivering glowing results.

Nars $59 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Flowerbomb Bomblicious Dry Body Oil

Looking for something that isn't too sparkly? Reach for this dry oil, which will leave a dewy sheen without the glitter.

Viktor & Rolf $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil

If it was possible to bottle up the sun and turn it into an oil, it would like this. Tom Ford's shimmering body oil also smells like the perfect summer day.

Tom Ford $100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Rose Quartz Illuminating Body Oil

Here's a lightweight option that absorbs quickly and won't leave your skin feeling sticky like other oils.

Herbivore $48 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Self Tan Luxe Dry Oil

Here's a formula that does wonders on all types of skin tones. I use it all of the time on my deep brown skin for an even all-over glow.

$40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Glow Oils

This oil glides on smooth (never streaky) just like lotion, but provides an all-over glow like no other.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!